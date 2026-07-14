'We're going to be doing a lot of deals. We're going to create a lot of jobs for both countries, and we're going to be taking out a lot of oil,' president says

Trump welcomes new Iraqi prime minister to White House 'We're going to be doing a lot of deals. We're going to create a lot of jobs for both countries, and we're going to be taking out a lot of oil,' president says

US President Donald Trump welcomed Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi to the White House on Tuesday, praising his election victory and expressing optimism about relations.

"We have a fantastic champion, a new champion, and he won the election very soundly, very conclusively," Trump said at a meeting with al-Zaidi.

Trump said the two leaders would discuss ties and highlighted Iraq's vast energy resources.

"We'll be discussing that a little bit with you, but they have tremendous oil reserves," he said.

Al-Zaidi took office in May, succeeding Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, following Iraq's parliamentary elections in November and months of coalition negotiations.

"We love Iraq ... this man just won a big election. They are very well represented, I can tell you that," Trump told reporters earlier as he welcomed al-Zaidi.

During the meeting, Trump said ties with Iraq “went from being not so good to being outstanding.”

"And we're going to have a long-term relationship with Iraq. We're going to have a long-term relationship with a man that will be a great leader,” said the president. “This man is going to be a great leader in the Middle East, beyond Iraq. His influence is going to all throughout the Middle East, and we're very happy about it. And we are very happy to have you with us.”

Trump said Iraq has "tremendous potential" because of its oil.

"We're going to be doing a lot of deals. We're going to create a lot of jobs for both countries, and we're going to be taking out a lot of oil," he added.

On the 2003 Iraq war, Trump said, “If you remember, even though I was a civilian ... I used to say, 'Don't go into Iraq. Don't attack Iraq.' Frankly, they attacked the wrong country, and they did a lot of damage.”

The US does not need the military in Iraq "anymore," said Trump. “We're there to help them. We're there to protect them, if need be, but we don't think that's going to be necessary.”

Al-Zaidi thanked Trump for the"warm" welcome.

"On the 30th of September, the U.S. forces will be out of Iraq. While US companies will be inside Iraq," he said.

The prime minister said his government will not allow any Iraqi faction to carry weapons after Sept. 30.

When asked if he considers leaving OPEC, al-Zaidi said Iraq needs "a fair share" within the oil-producing group.