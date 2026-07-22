The new director of Israel's Mossad spy agency, Roman Gofman, visited Washington two weeks ago for talks about the war with Iran and the Iranian nuclear program, Axios reported Wednesday.

Citing two sources with knowledge, Axios reported that Gofman met CIA director John Ratcliffe and White House officials.

Gofman, one of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's closest advisers, traveled to Washington for the first time since assuming his post in June, it said.

The report said one purpose of Gofman's visit was to coordinate with the White House on negotiations with Iran on a nuclear deal, citing an Israeli source.