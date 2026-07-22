US’ UN envoy Waltz, lawmaker Lieu clash on Iran war casualty figures

US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz and Rep. Ted Lieu engaged in a heated confrontation Wednesday during a House hearing regarding the number of American soldiers wounded in the war with Iran.

"You don't even know how many US troops were wounded in this Iran war. Shame on you for not even knowing basic facts," Lieu said after Waltz estimated the number of casualties was "over 100." The Democrat from the state of California corrected the envoy, citing official data from the Defense Casualty Analysis System that identifies 482 wounded American personnel.

Waltz dismissed the criticism as "spin" for a future election campaign commercial and referred to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's recent testimony. Lieu accused the ambassador of being "callous" with the lives of troops and providing "false information to Congress," asserting that Waltz should resign.

The lawmaker noted that Waltz is the UN ambassador because he was "fired" from his position as national security adviser by US President Donald Trump because he added a journalist to a chat group where sensitive military plans were being discussed.

The debate also addressed the security of US forces stationed in Jordan. Lieu questioned whether Waltz trusted Jordanian authorities to protect American personnel given recent regional strikes.

The exchange grew so contentious that other committee members issued a point of order, requesting that Lieu’s “derogatory language” be removed from the record.