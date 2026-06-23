Suspects allegedly planned to use explosive-laden drones, snipers to target top officials during UFC event

FBI arrests 2 more in alleged plot to attack White House UFC event Suspects allegedly planned to use explosive-laden drones, snipers to target top officials during UFC event

The FBI has arrested two additional suspects for their alleged roles in a multi-state conspiracy to attack a high-profile Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event at the White House.

"Law enforcement continues to do what it does — move to disrupt and hold accountable those allegedly plotting to do harm on the White House grounds," Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a Justice Department statement Monday.

Federal authorities charged William Lee Spartacus Falkner of Washington and Jordan W. Rincker of Missouri with conspiracy to commit murder, an offense carrying a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

Investigators revealed a sophisticated plan to attack the June 14 UFC Freedom 250 event, which took place on the South Lawn with US President Donald Trump in attendance. The conspirators reportedly intended to detonate explosive-laden drones to herd fleeing attendees into the line of fire of waiting snipers. According to federal complaints, the ultimate objective was to incite enough chaos to overthrow the US government.

Falkner, a drone operator, allegedly discussed configuring the aircraft for maximum destructive impact. Rincker is accused of facilitating the logistics, including dispersing funds for travel and stockpiling tactical gear such as night vision goggles and ballistic plates. A search of Rincker's property uncovered a 3D printer allegedly used to manufacture drone components.

The plot was initially foiled after the parents of an Ohio co-conspirator, Tycen C. Proper, alerted police to their son's suspicious online activities and weapon purchases.

FBI Director Kash Patel praised the rapid multi-state operation, saying the agency had stopped a "potentially deadly plot" before the suspects could act.

Fox News reported earlier that investigators identified 23 people as part of a potential network of plotters.