Tucker Carlson, Marjorie Taylor Greene withdraw support for Republican Party Former Congresswoman backs Carlson’s break from party, labeling current leadership as 'America Last' party

US political commentator Tucker Carlson and former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene have announced they are terminating their support for the Republican Party, asserting that the current leadership has betrayed American voters.

“I'm out,” Carlson said during a recent episode of the Can’t Be Censored podcast. “How could I or any American voter support a political party that's not loyal to the United States ... that puts the interests of a foreign country above those of its own citizens?”

The prominent political commentator, who described himself as a “consistent defender” of the party for 35 years, characterized the administration's current approach as “immoral.”

He argued that the party is acting in direct opposition to its democratic mandate, which requires representing its own voters and nation.

"There's no chance I would support the Republican Party," Carlson said, adding that if he withdraws his support, he expects “a lot of other people” will follow.

He noted that while he will not support the Democratic Party, he is currently uncertain of his next political steps.

Strained relations with Trump

The ideological break follows Carlson’s increasing criticism of the war with Iran.

He previously claimed US President Donald Trump was a “hostage” of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and accused the US leader of attempting to “play God” in the Middle East.

The US president has responded to these critiques by labeling Carlson a “low-IQ person” and “a fool.” Trump has also suggested on his social media platform Truth Social that Carlson and fellow commentator Megyn Kelly “should see a good psychiatrist.”

Despite being one of the US president’s most prominent media allies during the 2024 campaign, Carlson said that he now feels “betrayed” by the administration's military strategy.

'America Last' Republican Party

Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene expressed solidarity with Carlson, writing on US social media company X that “Tucker is not the only one who is done supporting the Republican Party.”

Greene asserted that many individuals are "absolutely fed up" and will no longer back a party that "betrays its voters and country," clarifying that she is not joining the Democratic Party but is finished with the "America last Republican Party," referring to Trump’s America First policy.

The rift follows a public falling-out between Greene and Trump. The US president previously withdrew his endorsement of Greene, calling her “wacky,” a “traitor,” and a “disgrace” after she criticized his handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files and other America First priorities.