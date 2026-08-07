Iraqi premier receives renewed invitation from Saudi leadership to visit Riyadh Iraqi premier, Saudi intelligence chief discuss regional security, reaffirm coordination and non-use of Iraqi territory for attacks

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Falih al-Zaidi received on Friday a renewed invitation to visit Riyadh as he held talks with Saudi intelligence chief Khalid bin Ali Al Humaidan, the Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported.

According to a statement from the prime minister’s office carried by INA, Al-Zaidi received Al Humaidan and his accompanying delegation, and the two sides discussed ways to strengthen coordination and cooperation on regional security developments.

The prime minister reaffirmed Iraq’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with Saudi Arabia in a way that serves the shared interests of both countries and contributes to regional security and stability.

Al-Zaidi reiterated Iraq’s “firm position” on protecting its sovereignty and national interests and not allowing its territory to be used as a launching point for any actions or activities targeting another country.

The statement said both sides agreed on the importance of continuing security coordination and intelligence sharing to enhance their ability to address security challenges, take appropriate measures within the legal framework, strengthen mutual trust and help prevent regional escalation.