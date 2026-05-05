'Canada reiterates its call for de-escalation and diplomacy in the region,' says Prime Minister Mark Carney

Canada condemns Iranian attacks on UAE amid renewed regional tensions 'Canada reiterates its call for de-escalation and diplomacy in the region,' says Prime Minister Mark Carney

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Monday “strongly” condemned Iran’s renewed attacks on the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"Canada strongly condemns Iran’s unprovoked missile and drone attacks on the United Arab Emirates," Carney said in a post on the US social media platform X.

Expressing solidarity with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the people of the UAE, Carney commended "defensive efforts to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure."

"Canada reiterates its call for de-escalation and diplomacy in the region," he added.

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand also said on X: “Strikes on civilian infrastructure must end – in line with international law.”

“Canada stands with the people of the UAE, alongside other Gulf partners and will continue to support diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation,” Anand added.

Earlier in the day, a major fire broke out at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, a key energy hub on the UAE’s eastern coast, after it was targeted by a drone launched from Iran, according to Fujairah Media Office.

Authorities in Fujairah said three Indian nationals were injured with moderate wounds and were transported to a hospital for treatment.

Regional tensions have escalated after the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel, as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by US President Donald Trump without a set deadline.

Since April 13, the United States has enforced a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.