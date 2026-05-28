Nordic financial groups, unions and climate experts urge bloc not to weaken its opposition to new Arctic fossil fuel projects during policy review

Nordic coalition calls on EU to uphold Arctic oil and gas drilling ban Nordic financial groups, unions and climate experts urge bloc not to weaken its opposition to new Arctic fossil fuel projects during policy review

A coalition of Nordic financial institutions, trade unions and climate scientists urged the European Union on Wednesday to maintain its ban on new oil and gas drilling in the Arctic, warning that further fossil fuel development could pose environmental and security risks as the bloc reviews its regional strategy.

In an open letter addressed to five European commissioners, the group expressed concern that Brussels could soften its position on Arctic drilling while revising its Arctic policy, which has supported a global ban on new oil and gas projects in the region since 2021 for environmental reasons.

The coalition argued that the evolving geopolitical situation around the Barents Sea has increased security concerns, saying oil and gas infrastructure near Russian territory and the Northern Sea Route could become vulnerable to sabotage or hybrid attacks.

“If oil and gas flowing from the Norwegian part of the Arctic becomes crucial for Europe’s energy security, it would make the infrastructure even more attractive as targets for sabotage and make the EU vulnerable to such attacks,” the letter said.

The appeal was backed by 127 signatories, including former German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck and former Danish Climate and Energy Minister Connie Hedegaard.

The signatories warned that expanding drilling activities in the Arctic would increase the risk of oil spills and leakages, threatening fragile ecosystems in a region warming at four times the global average. They described further fossil fuel development in the southern Barents Sea as an “unmanageable threat” to marine biodiversity.

The coalition also questioned the economic rationale for new Arctic projects, noting that oil and gas developments on the Norwegian continental shelf typically require around 13 years before production begins. According to the letter, fields approved today would likely not become operational until around 2040.

The group further cited independent estimates from Rystad Energy, an energy research and business intelligence company headquartered in Norway, suggesting commercially recoverable resources in the Barents Sea are significantly lower than Norwegian government projections.

It also warned that new liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects would require long-term purchase agreements that could extend Europe’s dependence on fossil fuels beyond the EU’s 2050 climate targets.

Instead, the coalition called on EU leaders to prioritize electrification, renewable energy expansion and improvements to grid efficiency to strengthen long-term energy security.

The Norwegian energy company Equinor supported updating the EU’s Arctic strategy but opposed a blanket halt to exploration activities in the region, saying northern areas remain important for energy security and stability.

A European Commission spokesperson confirmed that the EU is revising its 2021 Arctic strategy, though discussions remain at an early stage and no final decisions have been made.