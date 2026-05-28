2 Israeli soldiers injured by anti-tank fire in southern Lebanon Israeli army says troops sustained light injuries during operation

The Israeli army said two soldiers were injured Wednesday during an operation in southern Lebanon.

The soldiers sustained light injuries after an anti-tank missile struck an armored personnel carrier, the army said on the US social media platform X.

The troops were evacuated to a hospital for treatment and their families were notified, it added.

Earlier Wednesday, the Hezbollah group said it carried out several drone attacks targeting Israeli troop gatherings and military vehicles as well as an Iron Dome platform at the Jal al-Allam military site in northern Israel.

Hezbollah’s explosive drones have become a growing concern for Israel in recent months, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu previously describing them as a “major threat.”

Since March 2, Israel has been conducting an expanded offensive on Lebanon, killing more than 3,200 people, injuring over 9,600 and displacing over 1.6 million, according to official figures.

The Israeli army has continued its daily attacks despite a US-mediated ceasefire that took effect on April 17 which was later extended to early July.