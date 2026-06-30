Death toll from 2 earthquakes in Venezuela up to 1,719

Asian countries continue to provide humanitarian aid to quake-hit Venezuela Death toll from 2 earthquakes in Venezuela up to 1,719

Asian countries are continuing to provide humanitarian assistance to Venezuela after two devastating earthquakes struck the country in quick succession on June 24.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Tuesday that Japan will provide emergency relief supplies to the Venezuelan government through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). The aid will include items such as plastic sheets, water storage tanks, and water purifiers, he said.

A JICA survey team was dispatched on Friday to assess needs on the ground, including requirements for medical assistance, recovery, and reconstruction efforts.

"The government of Japan will take into consideration of the local need, and will continue to consider the necessary assistance such as dispatching of Japan disaster relief team and provision of emergency grant," he added.

The Vietnamese government also said in a report on Tuesday that it had conducted two special flights deploying a total of 124 personnel from the Defense Ministry and Public Security Ministry to Venezuela.

The deployment also included 10 search-and-rescue dogs and 25 tons of equipment and supplies.

South Korea's Foreign Ministry last week said that the country would provide $5 million in humanitarian assistance to Venezuela through international organizations for recovery efforts, according to The Korea Herald.

China had also said it would send emergency humanitarian assistance and a rescue team to support relief efforts.

India launched Operation Amistad to provide assistance, including an Indian Army field hospital unit and over 35 tons of relief supplies, medicines, and medical equipment.

The death toll from the earthquakes in Venezuela has risen to 1,719, according to National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez on Tuesday.

According to the US Geological Survey, two earthquakes measuring magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5 struck the South American nation on June 24, 39 seconds apart.

The magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck 23 kilometers (14.3 miles) southeast of Yumare in Yaracuy state, while the magnitude 7.2 earthquake occurred 23.9 km (14.9 mi) northeast of San Felipe, also in the Yaracuy state, the US Geological Survey said.