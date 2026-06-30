Transfer of $6B of $12B in frozen Iranian funds 'will be agreed upon by the US and Iran,' Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman says

US officials Witkoff, Kushner in Doha to meet mediators for Iran talks, Qatar says Transfer of $6B of $12B in frozen Iranian funds 'will be agreed upon by the US and Iran,' Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman says

US special envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner arrived in the Qatari capital Doha on Tuesday to meet mediators and discuss the course of negotiations with Iran, according to Qatar's Foreign Ministry.

“There is no high-level meeting currently scheduled between the US and Iran,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said in remarks carried by Qatari media.

He added that Witkoff and Kushner “will not meet directly” with Iranian officials.

He said the transfer of $6 billion of $12 billion in frozen Iranian funds “will be agreed upon by the US and Iran.”

The issue of the frozen funds “is linked to the progress of negotiations between Washington and Tehran,” he added.