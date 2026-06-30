Researchers describe ‘abrupt surface changes consistent with damage’ seen on satellite radar in wake of last week's twin quake

Venezuela earthquakes may have damaged nearly 59,000 buildings: NASA Researchers describe ‘abrupt surface changes consistent with damage’ seen on satellite radar in wake of last week's twin quake

Close to 59,000 buildings were damaged or destroyed in the twin June 24 earthquakes in Venezuela, according to researchers at US space agency NASA – a far higher estimate than official figures so far.

“Approximately 58,870 buildings were likely damaged or destroyed across the affected region,” according to a report based on satellite radar data collected on June 25 by researchers Corey Scher and Jamon Van Den Hoek of Oregon State University.

The report used Sentinel-1 radar data from the European Space Agency. The researchers described it as a “rapid, preliminary assessment” indicating “abrupt surface changes consistent with damage,” noting that it has not been ground verified and should be treated as an early indicator.

In contrast, the Venezuelan government’s latest official report, presented on Monday by National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez, said 855 buildings were damaged, including 189 collapses.

Rodriguez said the death toll from the back-to-back earthquakes climbed to 1,719, while 5,034 others are injured.

According to the US Geological Survey, two earthquakes measuring magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5 struck the South American nation on June 24, 39 seconds apart.

The magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck 23 kilometers (14.3 miles) southeast of Yumare in Yaracuy state, while the magnitude 7.2 quake took place 23.9 km (14.9 mi) northeast of San Felipe, also in the Yaracuy state.