Antifa cell leader sentenced to 100 years in US for attacking immigration facility, attempted murder US court sentences Benjamin Hanil Song for attempting to murder police officer

A US federal judge sentenced the alleged leader of a North Texas Antifa-affiliated group to 100 years in prison Tuesday.

“Today, the Justice Department announced that eight North Texas Antifa Cell operatives were sentenced for their roles in rioting, using weapons and explosives, providing material support to terrorists, obstruction, and the attempted murder of an Alvarado police officer at the Prairieland Detention Center on July 4, 2025,” the agency announced in a statement.

“Benjamin Hanil Song, who was convicted of the attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, was sentenced to 100 years in prison. Together, the Prairieland terrorists received a combined sentence of 450 years in prison,” it added.

US District Judge Mark Pittman imposed the sentence on Song. Prosecutors described Song, a former Marine Corps reservist, as the leader of the group.

In March, he was found guilty of attempting to murder an Alvarado police officer during an assault on the Prairieland Immigration and Customs Enforcement Detention Center, in which the officer was shot in the neck.