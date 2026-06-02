Anthropic files confidentially for initial public offering

US-based artificial intelligence company Anthropic, owner of Claude, announced Monday that it submitted a draft registration statement to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a proposed initial public offering (IPO) of its common stock.

The confidential submission on Form S-1 gives the company the option to go public after the federal regulator completes its review process.

The tech firm noted that the proposed IPO will depend on prevailing market conditions and other economic factors.

The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.

Anthropic published the announcement under Rule 135 of the Securities Act of 1933, emphasizing that the statement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Sam Altman, the CEO of Anthropic's rival OpenAI (or owner of ChatGPT), said after the IPO announcement that the rivalry in the AI field is not about reaching Wall Street, saying: "I think there is a race to deliver the best technology, build the best business, but you know, going public is a financing event, and I don't think that's one that we're focused on the timing of."

