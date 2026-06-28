‘What a loser:’ Former US President Biden slams Trump

Former US President Joe Biden on Saturday night criticized the policies of his successor, President Donald Trump, calling him corrupt, narcissistic, and incompetent.

“It’s not just his vanity projects, tearing down the East Wing of the White House making room for his ballroom, putting his name on the Kennedy Center, building an arch in his own honor, even hiring his own pool guy to fix the reflecting pool. Woah! What a loser,” Biden said at a Maryland Democratic Party fundraiser event.

In a 10-minute speech at a Maryland casino, Biden delivered one of his strongest criticisms of President Donald Trump since leaving office.

“The reflecting pool reflects something even worse than the narcissism and incompetence at the core of this administration,” he said. “It’s the corruption, the corruption, the brazen, blatant corruption. Corruption on a scale never seen before in American history in any administration.”

“What makes me angry is that Trump wants to give taxpayers’ money, your money, to the January 6th insurrectionists. That’s what he wants to do,” Biden told the crowd, referring to the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

“These people don’t deserve to be compensated. They deserve to be put in jail for a long, long, long time.”