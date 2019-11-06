Türkçe English BHS Pусский Français العربية Kurdî کوردی Shqip فارسی македонски Bahasa Indonesia Español
logo
Africa

Zimbabwe: Striking doctors condemn government sackings

Zimbabwean doctors on 66th day of strike, protesting working conditions, low salaries

06.11.2019
Zimbabwe: Striking doctors condemn government sackings

ANKARA

Striking Zimbabwean physicians condemned a recent government move to sack 77 doctors, while millions of citizens have no access to state medical facilities, local media reported Wednesday.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA) said the country's Health Service Board, which is in charge of appointing doctors, has "succeeded in shooting themselves on the foot" with the purge.

"Whilst the Zimbabwean citizens and the government of Zimbabwe have entrusted them with a simple mandate of resolving the crisis in our healthcare system, they have shaken the nation by firing the very few doctors in the country," VOA Zimbabwe news site quoted the ZHDA statement.

"We eagerly await to see how this move which defies all common sense will serve as a solution to the already strained health care system. Nothing has been done to improve the welfare of doctors and hospitals’ working environments therefore doctors nationwide remain incapacitated," it read.

Doctors in Zimbabwe have been on strike since Sept. 3 in protest of working conditions and low salaries, as they earn approximately $200 per month, the lowest in the region.

The statement comes while Zimbabwean civil servants are also on strike in protest against low wages amid high living costs, with inflation in the Southern African country reaching triple digits.

Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the news stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summarized form. Please contact us for subscription options.
Related topics
Bu haberi paylaşın
ANALYSIS - Western media still ignoring PKK attacks
ANALYSIS - No solution in sight for Iraq unrest
ANALYSIS - Turkey and Russia: Back to where we left off 100 years ago
UK election may spur new political crisis
Arab League: Of lies and faulty narratives

Related news

Zimbabwe: Striking doctors condemn government sackings

Zimbabwe: Striking doctors condemn government sackings

Zimbabwe: Civil servants strike for improved wages

Lufthansa loses court bid to block cabin crew strike

Death toll from Iraqi protests climbs to 254: UN

Death toll from Iraqi protests climbs to 254: UN
Lufthansa seeks injunction to block cabin crew strike

Lufthansa seeks injunction to block cabin crew strike
Syria: Tel Rifaat locals protest YPG/PKK occupation

Syria: Tel Rifaat locals protest YPG/PKK occupation