Special envoy says crisis extends far beyond front lines, warns emergency appeal is only 35% funded after more than three years of conflict

Red Cross appeals for greater support as humanitarian needs deepen across Sudan Special envoy says crisis extends far beyond front lines, warns emergency appeal is only 35% funded after more than three years of conflict

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) appealed Tuesday for greater international support for Sudan, warning that humanitarian needs continue to grow while funding falls far short.

"Sudan is one of the world's largest humanitarian crises, yet it is also one of its most overlooked," IFRC Special Envoy for Sudan Derk Segaar told reporters in Geneva after returning from the country.

Segaar said that while global attention has focused on Darfur and Kordofan, the consequences of more than three years of conflict are being felt nationwide.

He said 35 million people require humanitarian assistance, more than 9 million are internally displaced and 4.5 million have fled Sudan.

Segaar said the Sudanese Red Crescent, supported by the IFRC, has 122,000 volunteers in all 18 states and remains one of the few organizations able to reach communities throughout the country. He stressed, however, that volunteers cannot meet overwhelming needs without greater international backing.

He said Khartoum remains heavily damaged, with millions still lacking reliable access to electricity, clean water and health care, while cholera, widespread malnutrition and seasonal flooding pose additional risks.

Segaar noted that only 35% of the IFRC's emergency appeal for Sudan is funded, warning that shrinking humanitarian resources threaten efforts to support communities trying to rebuild after more than 1,200 days of conflict.