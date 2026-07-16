New monkey species identified in Congo rainforest Researchers confirm black-furred primate found in Lomami National Park is distinct species

Scientists have identified a previously unknown species of African monkey living in the rainforests of the Democratic Republic of Congo, marking one of the few discoveries of a new African monkey species in recent decades.

The species, named Colobus congoensis and known locally as Likweli, was formally described in a study published Wednesday in the peer-reviewed journal PLOS One.

Researchers confirmed it as a distinct species through genetic, anatomical and acoustic analyses, along with years of field observations in and around Lomami National Park in east-central Congo.

The black-furred monkey is distinguished by orange-cream coloring around its mouth and nose, a white rump patch and vocalizations that differ from those of related colobus monkeys.

Researchers first photographed the animal in 2008, but only after renewed surveys between 2018 and 2022 were they able to gather enough evidence to classify it as a separate species.

The research team recorded 114 sightings across an estimated range of about 1,700 square kilometers (656 square miles).

The scientists said the monkey appears to be found only in a limited area between the Lomami and Congo rivers and recommended it be listed as endangered because of its restricted habitat, hunting pressure and ongoing forest loss.

The discovery is only the fifth new African monkey species to be scientifically described in the past 75 years, highlighting both the biodiversity of the Congo Basin and the need for continued conservation efforts, the researchers said.