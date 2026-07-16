Trump agrees foreign nations seek to sway US opinion after Vance remarks: White House White House responds after vice president says Israeli-backed effort sought to undermine US-Iran diplomacy

US President Donald Trump believes foreign nations have sought to influence American public opinion, the White House said Thursday.

It followed remarks by Vice President JD Vance that an Israeli-funded campaign sought to derail US-Iran negotiations.

"I think the president would certainly agree that yes, foreign countries certainly do try to persuade American public opinion. There's no doubt about that. I think it's just a basic fact," White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

Leavitt was asked about recent comments by Vance, who told podcast host Joe Rogan that a "foreign influence campaign" was being funded to "tank" efforts to secure an agreement between the US and Iran.

"I know beyond a shadow of a doubt that there have been people within the Israeli government who are trying to actually shift us away from that policy," Vance said in the podcast that was released Wednesday, referring to Washington's push for a deal to end the Middle East war with Iran.

"They want to continue the military campaign, and by the way, like — there are people within their government that I love, I have good relationships with. I hope, and I don't think that they're part of this," he added.