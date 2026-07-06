Confirmed cases have reached 1,561 amid continued community transmission, according to health authorities

Ebola death toll climbs to over 500 in DR Congo Confirmed cases have reached 1,561 amid continued community transmission, according to health authorities

The death toll from the current Ebola virus disease outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has surpassed 500, according to the latest data released late Sunday by the country's health authorities.

Health Ministry data showed that the number of confirmed cases has reached 1,561, including 506 deaths, amid continued community transmission.

Some 253 people have recovered, while 628 confirmed patients are currently in isolation or in hospital.

The ministry said the outbreak has so far affected 36 health zones in the provinces of Ituri, North Kivu, and South Kivu since it was declared on May 15.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said last week that the Bundibugyo virus strain in Congo continues to evolve rapidly, with sustained transmission.

Ituri province remains the most affected, accounting for more than 91% of all confirmed cases and about 84% of all reported deaths, according to authorities.

WHO said that as of July 1, at least 10,821 contacts had been identified and were being monitored across Ituri and North Kivu provinces.

Meanwhile, Uganda has reported 20 confirmed cases, including two deaths, linked to the outbreak in Congo.

Donors and partners have pledged $910 million to support the Ebola response in Congo and Uganda, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

Africa CDC Director General Jean Kaseya said the outbreak in Congo requires a strong, fast, and coordinated response.​​​​​​​