Over 20,000 Rohingya relocated as authorities step up efforts to protect families at risk, refugee official tells Anadolu

8 Rohingya killed in landslides at Bangladesh refugee camps Over 20,000 Rohingya relocated as authorities step up efforts to protect families at risk, refugee official tells Anadolu

At least eight Rohingya, including five children, were killed in separate landslides Monday after heavy rain swept through refugee camps in southeastern Bangladesh, where more than one million displaced people live in overcrowded and hazardous conditions.

“Eight Rohingya, including women and children were killed in separate landslides in Cox's Bazar Rohingya camps early Monday due to heavy rains,” Mujibur Rahman, officer-in-charge of the Ukhiya police station in Cox's Bazar district, told Anadolu.

With heavy rain expected to continue, more Rohingya remain at risk of further landslides. More than 1.2 million persecuted Rohingya Muslims have been living primarily in makeshift camps in Cox's Bazar since fleeing a military crackdown in Myanmar in August 2017.

Bangladesh's Meteorological Department said more than 100 millimeters of rain fell in Cox's Bazar over the past 24 hours and forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next two days.

Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) Mizanur Rahman told Anadolu that about 20,000 Rohingya had been relocated from high-risk areas in recent days as authorities prepared for the monsoon season.

"A big number of Rohingya reside in tents built by cutting down mountains and on the slopes and foothills of the mountains. Therefore, the risk of landslides increases with continuous heavy rains,” he said.

Rahman said the refugee agency, development partners and the Bangladesh government were coordinating evacuation efforts.

Learning centers across the camps have also been prepared to serve as temporary shelters.