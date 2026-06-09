Health authorities say 19 patients have recovered from disease, but overall case fatality rate remains 18.4%

DR Congo Ebola death toll passes 100 Health authorities say 19 patients have recovered from disease, but overall case fatality rate remains 18.4%

The death toll from an Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo has surpassed 100, according to official data released by the Health Ministry on Tuesday.

The ministry said 101 people have died from the disease since the outbreak was declared on May 15, with the overall case fatality rate estimated at 18.4%.

Data showed the cumulative number of confirmed cases has reached 550.

The outbreak continues to spread and has now affected 25 health zones in the provinces of Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu.

The ministry said seven patients recovered during the past 24-hour period, bringing the total number of recoveries to 19.

Ituri remains the epicenter of the disease, with 17 of the 25 affected health zones located in the province.

According to health authorities, the outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus remains on an upward weekly trend. They said a recent slight decline reflected in the epidemic curve may be linked to delays in laboratory data updates.

Surveillance activities, case management and community awareness efforts continue in affected areas, the ministry said.