Investigators say CCTV review and witness interviews linked students to blaze that killed 16 girls

8 students arrested over suspected arson in deadly Kenya school dormitory fire Investigators say CCTV review and witness interviews linked students to blaze that killed 16 girls

Eight students have been arrested in connection with a suspected arson attack at Utumishi Girls Senior Secondary School in Gilgil, Nakuru County, after a dormitory fire killed 16 girls and injured dozens of others, Kenyan investigators said Friday.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said preliminary findings pointed to possible planning behind the blaze, following interviews with witnesses and a review of surveillance footage.

“We have conducted extensive interviews with students, teaching staff and other witnesses and reviewed available CCTV cameras. Preliminary investigations have identified eight students as persons of interest in connection with the planning and execution of the suspected arson attack,” the DCI statement said.

“The eight girls have since been arrested and are currently in police custody. Detectives continue to record statements and analyse all available evidence to reconstruct the sequence of events, establish the full circumstances of the incident and determine the motive,” it added.

The investigation is being led by a specialized multi-agency team comprising homicide detectives, forensic experts, crime scene investigators, intelligence officers and DNA specialists.

According to investigators, forensic examinations are focused on identifying the suspected point of origin of the fire, analyzing burn patterns, establishing potential ignition sources, determining whether accelerants were used and examining electrical installations within the building.

Government pathologist Dr. Titus Ngulungu earlier said the victims were burned beyond recognition, making DNA analysis necessary before formal identification can be completed.

The overnight fire that occurred on Thursday morning tore through a dormitory at the boarding school, killing 16 students and injuring 79 others.

Authorities said most of the injured students have since been treated and discharged from hospital.