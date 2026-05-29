Medical staff treat Turkish player on court, but she is unable to continue, retired from match alongside her German partner Tatjana Maria

Turkish tennis player Zeynep Sonmez retires from Roland Garros doubles after tripping over advertising board Medical staff treat Turkish player on court, but she is unable to continue, retired from match alongside her German partner Tatjana Maria

Turkish tennis player Zeynep Sonmez was forced to retire from the French Open doubles competition after suffering an injury when she tripped over a courtside advertising board during her second-round match at Roland Garros.

Trailing 2-0 in the opening set, Sonmez was chasing down a ball when she tripped over the advertising board and fell.

Medical staff treated the Turkish player on court, but she was unable to continue and retired from the match alongside her German partner Tatjana Maria.

Sonmez had previously exited the singles competition in the first round after a defeat to Australia’s Daria Kasatkina.