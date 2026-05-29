Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the 1453 conquest brought peace, security, and renewal to the city, calling it defining moment in history

Turkish president marks 573rd anniversary of Istanbul's conquest, hails legacy of Mehmed II Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the 1453 conquest brought peace, security, and renewal to the city, calling it defining moment in history

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday marked the 573rd anniversary of the Ottoman conquest of Istanbul, describing the event as not only a historic military victory but also a turning point that brought peace, security, and renewal to the city.

Speaking at the “From the Conquest of Istanbul to the Conquest of Hearts” program organized by the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party’s Istanbul provincial branch at the Halic Congress Center, Erdogan commemorated those who took part in the 1453 conquest led by Sultan Mehmed II, known as Fatih Sultan Mehmet.

“On this meaningful day, I commemorate with mercy all of our elders who participated in the conquest of Istanbul 573 years ago and who were martyred or became veterans on the city’s walls,” Erdogan said.

“I also respectfully remember that glorious commander who conquered Istanbul at the age of 21. May the 573rd anniversary of the conquest be blessed and auspicious.”

Erdogan said the conquest was “not merely a great victory” or an event that “opened and closed an era,” but “the transformation of darkness into light in one of the world’s most cherished cities.”

He said it established lasting peace and security, promoted tolerance toward people of different backgrounds and beliefs, and revived a city that had fallen into decline.

Istanbul: Türkiye's ‘apple of the eye’

Quoting late historian Halil Inalcik, Erdogan said Sultan Mehmed II worked tirelessly to achieve the conquest and later rebuilt Constantinople into a magnificent Turkish-Islamic city through foundations and public institutions.

Erdogan also cited a prophetic saying often associated with the conquest of Constantinople: “Constantinople will surely be conquered. What a wonderful commander will be the commander who conquers it, and what a wonderful army will be that army.”

He described the conquest as the brightest link in the chain of victories that began with the Battle of Manzikert in 1071 and said it demonstrated what the Turkish nation could achieve in pursuit of its ideals.

Referring to the famous episode in which Ottoman ships were transported over land into the Golden Horn, Erdogan said the feat reflected Sultan Mehmed’s determination and faith in victory.

He said Istanbul has been the nation’s “apple of the eye” since 1453 and criticized those who, in his view, still oppose the legacy of the conquest. He argued that calls to change Istanbul’s status or criticism of the city’s historical identity reflected an unresolved dispute with the conquest and its legacy.

The president said Türkiye would continue to protect Istanbul as the legacy of Fatih Sultan Mehmet and would draw inspiration from the conquest for future achievements.

“If we truly believe, work, and persevere in the face of difficulties, there is no task we cannot accomplish and no goal we cannot reach,” he said, invoking Sultan Mehmed’s famous determination to capture the city.