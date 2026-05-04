Forum will examine colonial legacies and their role in today’s global crises to push for fairer global knowledge systems

World Decolonization Forum to bring together scholars, experts in Istanbul on May 11-12 Forum will examine colonial legacies and their role in today’s global crises to push for fairer global knowledge systems

An international forum examining the legacy of colonialism and its impact on today’s global crises will bring together leading academics, journalists, and experts to Istanbul on May 11-12, according to organizers.

The World Decolonization Forum, organized by the Institute Social, will be held at the Ataturk Cultural Center, gathering participants to discuss the historical roots of contemporary global challenges and the enduring effects of colonialism, according to a statement from organizers.

Held under the theme “Decolonizing Knowledge Production and Circulation,” the forum will address issues including occupation policies, technological transformations, algorithmic and data colonialism, and inequalities in education and culture.

Experts will examine how colonial legacies continue to shape political, economic and social systems, the statement said.

Participants include decolonial theorist Walter Mignolo, international law expert Mireille Fanon, former French national footballer and anti-racism activist Lilian Thuram, China strategy expert Guo Changgang, psychiatrist and author Kemal Sayar, philosopher of physics Enis Doko, Middle East scholar Joseph Massad, historian Halil Berktay, and economist Ann Pettifor.

More equitable

Discussions will address colonial codes embedded in education, culture and academic systems.

Sessions will examine how colonial-era structures continue to influence contemporary crises across political, economic and social systems in a systematic way.

The first day will conclude with a concert by Tunisian singer-songwriter Emel Mathlouthi.

Organizers said the forum aims to challenge one-sided perspectives in academia, media and historiography, calling for more equitable systems of knowledge production that reflect diverse cultural contexts.

It will also explore structural inequalities in global knowledge systems, including language dominance, academic dependency and imbalances in international publishing.

The event will serve as a platform for interdisciplinary dialogue in fields such as law, media, economics and education, promoting collaborative and critical approaches to scholarship.

The forum is the first phase of a long-term, three-stage initiative running through 2030.

The process will include academic publications, online seminars, roundtables and media outputs, with further discussions on institutional transformation planned for 2028 and policy-oriented outcomes expected by 2030.

The 2030 roadmap is described more explicitly as aiming to produce concrete proposals for societal implementation, not only policy discussions.

More inclusive and pluralistic

Istanbul, historically a crossroads of civilizations, was chosen as the host city for its symbolic and cultural significance.

Partner institutions include Al Jazeera Center for Studies, ISAM, Fudan University, International Islamic University Malaysia, University of Leeds, Shanghai University, and CLACSO, among others.

The list of other partner institutions includes additional organizations such as SEPHIS, CECIC, the Institute of Islamic Thought Malaysia, the International Islamic University Indonesia and the Global South Institute (IGS).

Alongside the forum, an exhibition titled “The Burden of Humanity: Decolonization Today” will open on May 9 at the AKM Art Gallery, featuring an opening speech by Esra Albayrak and curated by Hasan Mert Kaya.

The exhibition examines colonialism as an ongoing, multi-layered system, presenting themes such as looting, cultural displacement and systemic exploitation.

Following the forum, “Decolonize Film Days” will be held May 13-14 at the historic Atlas Cinema, featuring eight free screenings exploring colonial histories from Algeria to the Congo, Australia and Iranian director Majid Majidi will attend the opening.

He will also participate in discussions with audiences during the opening of the film program.

Organizers said the combined events aim to foster critical engagement with colonial legacies while promoting more inclusive and pluralistic global knowledge systems.