Defense Ministry says 3 were intercepted over UAE territorial waters, while 4th fell into sea

UAE detects 4 cruise missiles fired from Iran, 1st attack since US-Iran ceasefire Defense Ministry says 3 were intercepted over UAE territorial waters, while 4th fell into sea

The UAE Ministry of Defense said Monday that it detected four cruise missiles launched from Iran toward the country, adding that air defenses successfully intercepted most of them.

The attack marks the first since a ceasefire took effect between Iran and the United States last month.

According to a statement from the ministry, three of the missiles were intercepted over the country's territorial waters, while the fourth fell into the sea.

Sounds heard in different parts of the country were the result of the successful interception of the aerial threats, it said.

The ministry urged the public to rely on official sources for information and to follow safety instructions during emergency alerts.

Earlier, the Interior Ministry said in a statement that “Air defense systems are currently dealing with a missile threat,” urging residents to stay in a safe place.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Regional tensions have escalated after the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel, as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Since April 13, the US has enforced a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the strategic waterway.

A two-week ceasefire was announced on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, followed by direct talks in Islamabad on April 11, but no agreement was reached on a lasting truce.

US President Donald Trump later extended the ceasefire without setting a new deadline, following a request from Pakistan.