US ambassador promises to refrain from 'derogatory statements' about Belgian politicians Belgian foreign minister earlier raises concerns over US ambassador's social media post targeting health minister

US Ambassador to Belgium Bill White on Monday pledged to refrain from making "derogatory statements" targeting Belgian officials, following a meeting with Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot.

"Today, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot and I had a very frank conversation," White said in a statement shared on US social media platform X following the meeting.

"I promised Minister Prevot that I would refrain from making derogatory statements targeting Belgian officials and would direct those complaints to the government directly as a first course of action. We agreed to work together to address those concerns when they arise," he added.

White said they reiterated their shared goal of making the US and Belgium "stronger, more secure, and more prosperous together."

The ambassador also highlighted discussions on US support for Belgium’s energy security through multi-billion-dollar projects involving US liquefied natural gas and civilian nuclear expertise.

Last week, White had posted an AI-generated image of Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke on Instagram with the text “Harms every form of joy of life,” referring to a dispute over alcohol health warnings.

“Who’s the biggest loser in Belgium?” he wrote above the image.

Prevot reiterated his disapproval of White’s public remarks about Belgian Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke during a meeting with the ambassador that lasted about 90 minutes, according to Belga news agency.

“Such statements from an ambassador accredited in Belgium cannot be tolerated,” Prevot said.

He said the same principle would apply if a Belgian ambassador personally criticized US officials in the United States.

Prevot said ambassadors are bound by diplomatic rules and customs, including mutual respect and non-interference in domestic affairs.

Prevot called on White to refrain from public statements personally targeting Belgian politicians, saying this was necessary to maintain the “historic and strong relationship” between Belgium and the US.

“Countries may have differing opinions, sometimes fundamentally. Diplomacy exists precisely to discuss these differences openly and directly through the appropriate channels, not to publicly lecture each other or interfere in domestic political debates,” he said.

“Any further provocation would be counterproductive and could lead to an unnecessary escalation in our relations. Belgian sovereignty must be fully respected, even in the implementation of our policies,” Prevot said.

White said the meeting also covered social media and posting messages.

“I respect what the deputy prime minister and minister of Foreign Affairs said. Naturally, I will continue to post my opinion,” he said.

White described the meeting as “extremely productive” and said the two sides understood each other well.

He did not say whether he had apologized.

Prevot had previously announced that he would summon the US ambassador over the post, describing it as “unacceptable.”

The dispute came amid changes to Belgium’s health warning requirements for alcohol.

Producers are now required to use the wording “alcohol damages your health” instead of “alcohol abuse damages your health” in their communications.

Belgian brewers have launched a campaign against the change.