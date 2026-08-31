Spending to rise below inflation, while higher pensions could face reduced indexation

French government plans ‘reversible’ 2027 budget with no tax hikes Spending to rise below inflation, while higher pensions could face reduced indexation

The French government is preparing a “reversible” 2027 budget that would avoid tax increases, restrain public spending and potentially limit increases in higher pensions, local media reported Monday.

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said most measures could be reversed by the new majority emerging from the upcoming elections, according to BFM Business.

The measures would be “difficult” but not “brutal” and would not involve “major reforms,” he said. The finance bill is due to be presented on Sept. 30.

While the government has not set a public deficit target for 2027, Public Accounts Minister David Amiel said it could not be “worse than that of 2025,” when it stood at 5.1% of gross domestic product.

France’s economy contracted 0.2% in the first quarter of 2026 before recording zero growth in the second, putting the government’s annual growth target of 0.7% at risk.

Lecornu ruled out tax increases, saying major fiscal decisions should be left to the government that emerges from the presidential election.

State spending would continue to rise, but at a slower pace than inflation. Priority sectors would be protected, including defense, which is set to receive an additional €6.4 billion ($7.5 billion), and education, with an €800 million increase.

Funding for employment programs, development aid, agriculture and health, however, could be reduced.

The government is also considering extending an exceptional levy on the profits of large companies for a third year.

For households, authorities have ruled out freezing minimum-income benefits and smaller pensions but are considering increasing higher pensions at a rate below inflation.

Lecornu said partial de-indexation of the highest pensions remained “on the table.”