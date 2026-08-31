Death toll from rebel attack in eastern Congo rises to 21 Suspected ADF rebels burn hospital, church, homes in Ituri province, says civil society leader

The death toll from weekend attacks by suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels in villages in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo's Ituri province has risen to 21, a civil society leader said Monday.

The attacks took place Friday and Saturday, according to Peresi Muhindo, coordinator of the New Congolese Civil Society in Ituri.

“At least 10 people were killed in Mabakuha village, while 11 bodies were recovered in Amani village, all in Mambasa territory,” Muhindo told reporters in Ituri.

“In addition to the loss of lives, several infrastructures have been destroyed. A hospital, a church and several residential houses were burned during these attacks,” Muhindo added.

Several areas of Mambasa territory continue to face persistent insecurity, marked by attacks on civilians and displacement, according to local media.

The ADF is affiliated with the Daesh/ISIS terrorist organization and has been active in eastern Congo for several years.

The rebel group was accused of killing more than 1,000 civilians in Congo in 2025 and remains among the most dangerous armed groups in the eastern part of the country, UN experts said in a report in July.

The experts said the ADF maintained ideological ties and communications with Daesh/ISIS, while systematic and large-scale attacks against civilians included killings, abductions and sexual violence, particularly affecting women and children.