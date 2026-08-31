82% of surveyed workers do not consistently receive required breaks at 91.4F, Unia says

Swiss construction union calls for stronger protections against extreme heat 82% of surveyed workers do not consistently receive required breaks at 91.4F, Unia says

Switzerland’s Unia trade union on Monday called for stronger heat protections for construction workers after a survey found that most workers do not consistently receive the required breaks during heat waves.

Unia surveyed 984 construction workers across Switzerland in July and found that only 18% consistently received the 15-minute hourly break required when temperatures reach 33C (91.4F). Some 67% said they never received such breaks, while 15% received them only sometimes, according to Swissinfo.

The survey also found that more than two-thirds of workers said their working hours were not adjusted to avoid the hottest part of the day.

Some 15% said they had experienced a heat-related health incident or witnessed one involving a colleague.

“The question is not whether working in extreme heat is tiring or unpleasant: it is health and safety at work that are at stake,” Unia said.

The union called for a 33C (91.4F) threshold to be included in Switzerland’s Construction Work Ordinance, with strenuous outdoor work suspended above that threshold unless 15-minute hourly breaks in air-conditioned areas can be guaranteed.

Unia also urged authorities to increase workplace inspections and called for construction deadlines and compensation rules to be adjusted to account for work stoppages caused by extreme heat.