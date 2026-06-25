'Swift international support is critical to respond,' Amy Pope says

UN migration chief calls for swift international support after Venezuela earthquakes 'Swift international support is critical to respond,' Amy Pope says

The head of the UN migration office on Thursday called for urgent international support in response to deadly earthquakes that hit Venezuela on Wednesday evening.

"Heartbreaking news from Venezuela, where two powerful earthquakes struck within moments, lives lost, many injured, and communities affected," Amy Pope, the director general of the International Organization for Migration, wrote on US social media platform X.

Pope said that the UN migration office is mobilizing with partners to assess needs and support those impacted.

"Swift international support is critical to respond," she added.

Late Wednesday, Venezuela’s acting President Delcy Rodriguez declared a national state of emergency after powerful earthquakes struck the country’s northern Caribbean coast, causing widespread damage and triggering tsunami warnings across the region.

At least 32 people have died and some 700 people were injured, Rodriguez announced early Thursday.