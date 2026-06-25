32 dead, 700 injured in Venezuela following earthquakes US among first nations to offer assistance

The death toll from the string of earthquakes that struck Venezuela has risen to 32, while nearly 700 people are receiving hospital treatment across the country, acting President Delcy Rodriguez said Thursday.

"At this hour, we have reports of 32 fatalities, not yet including figures that may emerge from the state of La Guaira, and more than 700 injured people who have been received in emergency care at both public hospitals and private health centers," she said during a nationally televised press conference.

Following the 7.2-magnitude earthquake that struck San Felipe in northwestern Venezuela, a second and far more powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake occurred southeast of nearby Yumare.

The death toll reported by Rodriguez does not include potential casualties in La Guaira, a north-central coastal state that has borne the brunt of the twin earthquakes.

During her address to the nation, Rodriguez thanked countries that expressed solidarity following the disaster.

US among 1st nations to offer help

Among the first nations to offer immediate humanitarian assistance was the United States. President Donald Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social that his administration is prepared to send aid.

"The USA stands ready, willing, and able to help! I have instructed all agencies of our government to get ready to move quickly. We will be there for our new and great friends," he wrote.

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum issued a message of solidarity and deployed emergency response teams for rescue efforts.

"Our solidarity is with the people of Venezuela. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has established contact with the government of our sister nation, and I have already instructed the preparation of the necessary assistance. For now, they have requested support with specialized rescue and medical personnel. Mexico always has been and always will be supportive," Sheinbaum said.

Mexico, Ecuador, dispatch emergency teams

In Central America, El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele said: "Our hearts are with the people of Venezuela during these difficult moments. We send them our full solidarity and our prayers."

"At this moment, we have offered assistance to the Government of Venezuela through our Foreign Ministry. Three hundred rescuers and paramedics, along with 50 tons of equipment, medicine, and essential supplies, are ready to depart for Caracas," he said.

Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa immediately ordered humanitarian aid to Venezuela hours after the earthquakes struck.

"I have ordered the immediate deployment of humanitarian assistance to address this emergency. Ecuador will respond with the speed and commitment this moment demands because, despite our many differences, humanity must always guide the actions of a leader," he said.

Honduras, Peru offer prayers

Honduran President Nasry Asfura also shared his condolences. The recently elected Central American leader called on people to join in prayer for the people of Venezuela.

"The people and Government of Honduras send a message of strength to the affected families and communities and offer prayers for comfort, hope, and a swift recovery," he said.

Uruguayan President Yamandu Orsi announced that his government is closely monitoring the situation in Venezuela and pledged support to the Venezuelan government.

"In response to the earthquake that affected Venezuela today, Uruguay expresses its solidarity with the Venezuelan authorities and people. We are closely following developments and reiterate our willingness to collaborate in whatever the Venezuelan government considers necessary," Orsi said.

Peru's president-elect, Keiko Fujimori, joined other leaders in offering prayers.

"My heart is with the families enduring moments of anguish and uncertainty because of this tragedy. I offer my prayers for all those affected and for those who, with courage and dedication, are participating in rescue and relief efforts. Strength to Venezuela," she said.

'You are not alone': Costa Rica

Costa Rica's Laura Fernandez Delgado told Venezuelans and victims of the twin earthquakes, "You are not alone."

"Costa Rica embraces the Venezuelan people with all its heart during these hours of sorrow following the earthquakes that shook their country. Our solidarity is with every affected family and with those who are working today to save lives and rebuild hope. You are not alone."

Chilean President Jose Antonio Kast said on X that Chile and Venezuela “united to face this tragedy.”

We stand in solidarity with the Venezuelan people in these hours and make ourselves available to their government to coordinate the sending of humanitarian aid and to collaborate with rescue teams to address the earthquake emergency,” he said.

Cuba sends health workers

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said on US social media platform X that he expressed his "deepest condolences and solidarity" to the government and the people of Venezuela, adding that the Cuban health workers in the country are fully mobilized and providing medical services to the affected population.

Argentine President Javier Milei, reached out to Rodriguez's administration and offered support despite his long- standing criticism of Venezuela's ruling party.

"Beyond any differences that may exist between our governments, President Javier G. Milei extends a hand of solidarity to the Venezuelan people in the face of a natural disaster that demands a response from the entire international community," read the statement.

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado took to social media to specifically thank the government of Javier Milei for its attention to the national emergency.

"President Javier Milei, thank you for standing with the millions of Venezuelans experiencing hours of enormous anguish. Every expression of solidarity strengthens efforts to assist our people and save lives. We count on the urgent support of the Argentine people," Machado wrote on X.

Qatar offers solidarity

Delcy Rodriguez also said on Facebook that he had held a phone calls with Qatar emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, "who immediately expressed their solidarity with Venezuela and their willingness to support the rescue efforts being coordinated in our country."

"The Venezuelan people will always be deeply grateful for this gesture, which is a reflection of the relationship of friendship and brotherhood that unites our nations," she said.