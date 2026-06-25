Beijing says it is ready to provide assistance based on Venezuela's needs after 2 powerful earthquakes killed at least 32 people

China says ready to assist Venezuela in wake of deadly earthquakes Beijing says it is ready to provide assistance based on Venezuela's needs after 2 powerful earthquakes killed at least 32 people

China on Thursday said it is ready to provide assistance to Venezuela after two powerful earthquakes struck the South American country, killing dozens of people and injuring hundreds of others, state media reported.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun extended "sincere condolences" to the Venezuelan government and the people affected by the earthquakes.

“China stands ready to provide assistance within its capacity in accordance with Venezuela's needs in the next stage,” Guo added.

Venezuela declared a state of emergency late Wednesday after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake and a magnitude 7.5 earthquake devastated parts of the country, killing at least 32 people and injuring around 700 others.

Guo said no Chinese casualties have been reported in the earthquakes.

World leaders have expressed condolences to Venezuela over the loss of life and pledged support for search and rescue efforts.

"China is convinced that under the leadership of the Venezuelan government, the Venezuelan people will surely overcome the disaster and rebuild their homes at an early date," the Foreign Ministry spokesman said.