Guterres says Africa holds vast renewable energy potential despite receiving only 2% of global clean energy investment

UN chief urges climate justice for Africa at Nairobi summit Guterres says Africa holds vast renewable energy potential despite receiving only 2% of global clean energy investment

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday called for urgent reforms to global financial systems and greater climate justice for Africa, warning that the continent remains disproportionately affected by climate change despite contributing little to global emissions.

Speaking at the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi, co-hosted by Kenya and France, Guterres said global economic instability, fossil fuel volatility and unequal investment flows were increasing pressure on African economies.

More than 30 African and European leaders attended the summit focused on trade, climate, industrialization and investment partnerships.

“Today's global energy turmoil, volatile fossil fuel markets, and fragmented trade are deepening fiscal stress, inflation, and stunted development across the continent,” Guterres said.

He said Africa holds enormous renewable energy potential but receives only a small share of global financing.

“The continent holds 60% of the world's best solar potential and receives 2% of global clean energy investments,” he said.

“With the right finance, Africa could generate 10 times more electricity than it needs by 2040, entirely from renewables,” Guterres added.

He also urged reforms to the international financial system to lower borrowing costs, expand climate financing and support sustainable development across the continent.

Kenyan President William Ruto called for stronger African representation in global governance and international decision-making.

“The time has come for the international community to recognize that Africa cannot remain subject to decisions taken without it being on the table at the UN Security Council,” Ruto said.

He added that partnerships with Africa should be based on equality rather than dependency.

“We put together this summit, grounded in our shared conviction that enduring partnerships must not be built on dependency, but on sovereign equality. Not on aid or charity, but on mutually beneficial investment,” he said.

African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf also called for fairer international partnerships and stronger multilateral cooperation aligned with Africa’s development priorities.

The Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi has brought together heads of state, investors, diplomats and business leaders to discuss energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, digital transformation and climate financing across the continent.