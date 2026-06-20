Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir says students earn awards in informatics, physics and mathematics competitions held in Italy, Sweden, South Korea and Romania

Turkish students win 14 medals, 7 honorable mentions at international science olympiads Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir says students earn awards in informatics, physics and mathematics competitions held in Italy, Sweden, South Korea and Romania

Turkish students won a total of 14 medals and seven honorable mentions at international science olympiads held across Europe and Asia, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir said on Friday.

Kacir said through US social media company X that Turkish students continued to make the country proud with their achievements in international competitions.

At the 6th European Girls’ Olympiad in Informatics in Cesenatico, Italy, which brought together 218 students from 59 countries, Elif Basak Kelles, Nehir Karatopcu, and Zeynep Cansu Mutlu won silver medals, while Aslihan Buga received a bronze medal.

At the 10th European Physics Olympiad in Gothenburg, Sweden, attended by 199 students from 41 countries, Senol Tarhan won a silver medal, Ruzgar Kusakli earned a bronze medal, and Mert Andac Karan received an honorable mention.

At the 26th Asian Physics Olympiad in Busan, South Korea, where 209 students from 27 countries competed, Mert Andac Karan and Ruzgar Kusakli won bronze medals, while Eren Akarsu, Omer Akhan, Senol Tarhan, Yigit Koca, Kaan Arif Say, and Eyup Efe Simsek received honorable mentions.

Meanwhile, at the 30th Junior Balkan Mathematical Olympiad in Buzau, Romania, involving 133 students from 23 countries, Timucin Tunc Bozkan won a gold medal; Ahmet Ekrem Aydin, Mert Gerenli, and Cagri Marasli earned silver medals; and Ali Yagiz Kahraman and Batu Emirhan Arik received bronze medals.

Kacir said the students’ achievements in the competitions held in Italy, Sweden, South Korea, and Romania brought great pride to the country.

“Congratulations to all our students who successfully represented Türkiye,” Kacir said.