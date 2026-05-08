Study finds inequality increases risk of temperature-related deaths in Europe Researchers say poverty, poor housing, limited healthcare access increase vulnerability to heat and cold

Socioeconomic inequality significantly increases the risk of deaths linked to extreme temperatures across Europe, according to a new study released Friday by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal).

The study analyzed more than 161 million deaths recorded between 2000 and 2019 across 32 European countries and quantified for the first time how social and economic disparities affect temperature-related mortality in urban and rural populations.

Researchers found that regions with higher levels of social deprivation were consistently more vulnerable to both heat and cold.

“Factors such as energy poverty, poorer housing conditions, reduced access to healthcare or lower health literacy may all contribute to increased risk,” the health institute said in a statement.

The study estimated that more than 300,000 temperature-related deaths across Europe could be linked to households being unable to adequately heat their homes.

Economic inequality was associated with around 177,000 deaths, while severe material and social deprivation accounted for approximately 157,000 deaths.

The research also found that wealthier regions with higher GDP per capita and longer life expectancy faced lower mortality during cold periods but higher risks during heatwaves, partly due to the “urban heat island” effect in densely built cities.

The report explained that in this phenomenon, urbanized areas experience higher temperatures due to heat absorption by asphalt and the lack of vegetation, among other factors.

However, even high-income regions are affected unevenly, as wealth distribution, housing conditions and socioeconomic structures influence vulnerability, the study said.

“Because climate change does not affect all populations equally, our results help assess and strengthen how socioeconomic factors are incorporated into adaptation policies,” said Joan Ballester, a coordinator of the study.​​​​​​​

