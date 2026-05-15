Russian president expected to pay 1-day visit on May 20, though neither Beijing nor Moscow has confirmed dates

Putin to visit China next week, days after Trump trip: Report Russian president expected to pay 1-day visit on May 20, though neither Beijing nor Moscow has confirmed dates

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit China next week, just days after US President Donald Trump concluded his trip to the Asian country, according to a report by the South China Morning Post on Friday.

The Post reported that the day-long visit will take place on May 20, citing sources, who also said the trip is part of Moscow's routine engagement with Beijing, with little expectation of an elaborate parade or welcome ceremony.

Neither Beijing nor Moscow has confirmed the dates, so far.

Trump concluded his three-day visit to China on Friday. During the first visit by a US president to China in nine years, he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss trade, Taiwan, the Middle East conflict, and other issues.

Putin's visit will mark the first time China has hosted the leaders of the two powers in the same month outside a multilateral setting.

The most recent meeting between Putin and Xi Jinping took place on Feb. 4 via video link.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday that Putin would be visiting China soon.

"We will announce them shortly. This visit is being prepared. One can say that preparations are already complete, with only final touches remaining. It will take place in the very near future," he said.

When asked about possible Russian-Chinese contacts following the visit of the American leader, Peskov said the Russian leadership expects contacts with Xi regardless of Trump's visit to Beijing.

On Friday, Peskov said Putin will discuss the full range of bilateral relations, as well as international affairs, during his visit to China.

"The agenda is clear – first and foremost, it's our bilateral relations, a special privileged strategic partnership, and a substantial volume of trade and economic cooperation, which consistently exceeds $200 billion," he said. "And, of course, international affairs will also be prominently featured."

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told reporters on Friday that Beijing and Moscow are maintaining close communication on preparations for the meeting between the two presidents.

Further details will be released "in due course," he said.

If Putin's visit materializes, China will be the first country to host all four leaders of the other permanent members of the UN Security Council within months of each other.

The UN Security Council has five permanent members: Russia, the US, the UK, France, and China.

France's Emmanuel Macron visited China in December, while British Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited in January.