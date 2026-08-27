Secretary General Mark Rutte stresses 'absolute need for Europe to step up and Canada to step up in NATO'

NATO renews call for stronger Europe, Canada within alliance Secretary General Mark Rutte stresses 'absolute need for Europe to step up and Canada to step up in NATO'

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte on Thursday reiterated his call for a stronger Europe and Canada within the alliance, while stressing the need for a more equitable sharing of responsibilities.

During a joint news briefing with US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby, Rutte pointed to the term "NATO 3.0" and called for a stronger Europe and Canada "in a stronger NATO."

"We discussed the absolute need for Europe to step up and Canada to step up in NATO and to have a more honest and a more equitable sharing of what we are doing within NATO with the United States," Rutte said.

Colby, for his part, pointed to the progress made in Europe, saying: "We're actually having a kind of down-to-business conversation about how we go forward together in a world in which Europe ... can and is taking primary responsibility for its own conventional defense."

He further reaffirmed the US' commitment to NATO and to Europe "remaining a critical interest of the United States."

"The spirit that we come in is obviously one, of consultation, of engagement," he also said.