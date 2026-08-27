Proposed framework would also include joint initiative to clear waterway of mines

Qatar, Iran mull proposal for 'navigational corridor' through Hormuz Strait Proposed framework would also include joint initiative to clear waterway of mines

Doha and Tehran are discussing the possible establishment of a “temporary joint navigational corridor” through the Hormuz Strait, the Qatari Foreign Ministry has said, amid ongoing diplomatic efforts by both countries to deescalate regional tensions.

On Thursday, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Tehran, where they discussed efforts to foster conditions conducive to dialogue, according to the ministry.

Talks also addressed a proposed “transitional framework” that would include the establishment of a “temporary joint navigational corridor” through the Hormuz Strait, along with joint efforts to clear the waterway of mines.

At the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed stressed the need to “respect the sovereignty of neighboring states and freedom of navigation,” while also continuing diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions.

Araghchi, for his part, expressed Tehran’s appreciation for Qatar’s “continued diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing tensions and supporting dialogue.”

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway between Iran and Oman, is a critical global shipping route and a critical chokepoint for oil and gas from the Persian Gulf.