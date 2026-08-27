Months before death of academic Jason Arday, professors challenged researcher who accused him of plagiarism Ghent academics said plagiarism accuser Nathan Cofnas had ‘very limited expertise’ for university role

Professors at a Belgian university raised concerns about academic Nathan Cofnas' qualifications months before his suspension after he accused Cambridge professor Jason Arday of plagiarism, prior to Arday's death in mid-August.

Cofnas was appointed to a postdoctoral research role on the future of liberalism at Ghent university in March, according to a Guardian report on Thursday.

But in May, Ghent’s Department of Philosophy and Moral Sciences formally told university leaders it was “improbable” that he had been the best candidate among 14 applicants.

The department said: “We observe only very limited expertise regarding the subjects that are central to the project: political philosophy, liberalism and demography.”

It also questioned whether his CV demonstrated the “strong research interest in liberalism” required for the role.

Academics further alleged a lack of transparency in the appointment, with a “large majority” suspecting it was “an ideological choice … decided in advance.”

In March, a letter expressing “astonishment and indignation” over the appointment was signed by 48 department staff members, 73 students and 367 academics from Ghent and other universities.

The department also disputed Cofnas’ expertise in intelligence research, saying: “Cofnas himself has never conducted research on intelligence, nor is such research envisaged within the project for which he was hired.”

Academics accused him of promoting views that were “not based on sound research.”

In July 2026, academic Nathan Cofnas publicly accused the late Cambridge University professor Jason Arday of extensive academic plagiarism and fabricating elements of his professional history.

Arday was found dead on Aug. 14 after weeks of scrutiny following Cofnas’s plagiarism allegations, which have not been formally proven.

Ghent University suspended Cofnas last week pending a “preliminary investigation.”

The university said it would not comment on specific details of the disciplinary case.

Cofnas previously held a research fellowship at Emmanuel College, Cambridge. In 2024, he lost his research associate role after publishing a blog post arguing that Black people have lower average intelligence than white people and that there would be "close to zero" Black professors at Harvard in a meritocracy.