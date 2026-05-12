Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Morning Briefing: May 12, 2026 Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Here’s a rundown of all the news you need to start your Tuesday, including US President Donald Trump saying the ceasefire with Iran is on “massive life support," Iran vowing to give a ‘memorable lesson’ to any aggression, and UN peacekeepers in Lebanon recording over 1,296 Israeli military strikes in the last three days.

TOP STORIES

Trump says Iran ceasefire on ‘massive life support,’ blasts Tehran's response as ‘piece of garbage’

US President Donald Trump said the ceasefire with Iran is on “massive life support,” calling Tehran's response to Washington's latest proposal a “piece of garbage.”

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said the ceasefire was in an “unbelievably weak” state.

“I would call it the weakest right now, after reading that piece of garbage,” he said, referring to the response Iran sent Pakistani mediators on Sunday.

“I would say the ceasefire is on massive life support, where the doctor walks in and says, 'Sir, your loved one has approximately a 1% chance of living',” he added.

Trump also criticized the Iranian side for taking four days to deliver what he described as a “very simple” response. He claimed the proposal initially included broad assurances on nuclear activity but that Tehran later withdrew them.

Iran says ready to give ‘memorable lesson’ to any aggression

Iran is ready to give a “memorable lesson” to any aggression, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said after US President Donald Trump rejected Tehran’s latest proposal to end the war.

“Our armed forces are ready to give a memorable lesson to any aggression,” Qalibaf wrote in a post on the US social media platform X.

“Wrong strategies and wrong decisions always produce wrong results. The whole world has already understood this,” he added.

Qalibaf also warned that Iran is prepared for “all options,” saying opponents “will be surprised.”

The warning came after Trump rejected Iran’s latest response to a US proposal to end the war as “totally unacceptable.”

UN peacekeepers in Lebanon record over 1,296 Israeli military strikes in last 3 days

The UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has recorded extensive Israeli army activity over the last three days, according to a UN spokesperson.

"Between Friday and today, UNIFIL has continued to record extensive military activity across this area of operations," Farhan Haq said at a news conference.

Haq noted that "peacekeepers observed more than 1,296 trajectories or projectiles attributed to the Israeli Defense Forces and 64 trajectories or projectiles attributed to Hezbollah" during this period.

On movement restrictions, he said "incidents involving the denial of freedom of movement to UNIFIL peacekeepers continue to occur daily," adding that an Israeli army tank and bulldozer blocked UNIFIL personnel in Sector West on Saturday.

NEWS IN BRIEF

Israeli forces demolished 40 shops and bulldozed three car washes in the town of Al-Eizariya southeast of Jerusalem as part of ongoing demolition operations.

A three-day Russia-Ukraine ceasefire proposed by US President Donald Trump expired at 2100GMT on Monday.

US President Donald Trump said he plans to discuss US arms sales to Taiwan with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit to Beijing this week.

The US military said that 62 commercial vessels attempting to enter or leave Iranian ports have been redirected under a US naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that recent regional developments have once again highlighted the geopolitical importance of Türkiye-European Union relations, stressing that updating the Customs Union in line with current conditions is “a key area necessitating swift progress" on the path toward Türkiye’s full EU membership.

The EU has agreed to lift sanctions on Syria's interior and defense ministers as part of a broader policy shift toward Damascus, said EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said her country is dispatching humanitarian aid to Cuba and reaffirmed her government’s longstanding opposition to the US embargo on the island.

US President Donald Trump said he intends to suspend the federal gasoline tax "for a period of time" and phase it back in once fuel prices decline as pump prices continue to surge amid the Iran war.

The White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting suspect pleaded not guilty to all federal charges tied to the incident, according to US media reports.

US President Donald Trump has grown frustrated with Iran's handling of negotiations and is now more seriously considering resuming military actions that have been halted since April, according to a report.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said he will not resign, despite calls for him to quit after the Constitutional Court ruled last week that parliament had violated the constitution by blocking moves to impeach him in 2022.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is facing mounting pressure within the Labour Party after as many as 70 members of parliament either called for him to resign or urged him to set out a timetable for his departure.

European Union foreign ministers agreed on a new round of sanctions targeting Israeli occupiers and organizations accused of supporting illegal settlement activity in the occupied West Bank.

Two Syrian soldiers were killed in an attack on a military transport bus in the countryside of Hasakah in northeastern Syria, the Defense Ministry said.

The British prime minister said he takes responsibility for "not walking away" and "not plunging our country into chaos" over last week's "very tough" election results.

Türkiye’s Health Ministry said the latest three citizens aboard an international cruise ship tested negative for the hantavirus after being brought to Türkiye by air ambulance.

BUSINESS & ECONOMY

South Korea to join multinational defense talks on security in Strait of Hormuz

South Korea will participate in a multinational defense ministerial meeting on security in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday following a recent attack on a South Korean-operated cargo ship in the strategic waterway, local media reported, citing government officials.

Army Maj. Gen. Woo Kyung-suk, director general for policy planning at the Defense Ministry, will attend the virtual meeting co-chaired by Britain and France, Yonhap News Agency reported.

More than 40 countries are expected to join what officials describe as the first such high-level conference.

Australia imposes new sanctions on Iranian individuals, entities

Australia announced new financial sanctions and travel bans on several Iranian individuals and entities, accusing them of involvement in human rights violations and activities.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in a statement that the measures target seven individuals and four entities connected to Iran’s security and financial networks.

"In January, the Iranian regime massacred thousands of its own citizens and carried out mass arrests of peaceful protesters, torturing detainees, subjecting them to forced confessions and preventing them from communicating with loved ones," she claimed. "The regime limited internet access to stop the world from learning of these atrocities."

