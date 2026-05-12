Morning Briefing: May 12, 2026

Here’s a rundown of all the news you need to start your Tuesday, including US President Donald Trump saying the ceasefire with Iran is on “massive life support," Iran vowing to give a ‘memorable lesson’ to any aggression, and UN peacekeepers in Lebanon recording over 1,296 Israeli military strikes in the last three days.
US President Donald Trump said the ceasefire with Iran is on “massive life support,” calling Tehran's response to Washington's latest proposal a “piece of garbage.”
Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said the ceasefire was in an “unbelievably weak” state.
“I would call it the weakest right now, after reading that piece of garbage,” he said, referring to the response Iran sent Pakistani mediators on Sunday.
“I would say the ceasefire is on massive life support, where the doctor walks in and says, 'Sir, your loved one has approximately a 1% chance of living',” he added.
Trump also criticized the Iranian side for taking four days to deliver what he described as a “very simple” response. He claimed the proposal initially included broad assurances on nuclear activity but that Tehran later withdrew them.
Iran is ready to give a “memorable lesson” to any aggression, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said after US President Donald Trump rejected Tehran’s latest proposal to end the war.
“Our armed forces are ready to give a memorable lesson to any aggression,” Qalibaf wrote in a post on the US social media platform X.
“Wrong strategies and wrong decisions always produce wrong results. The whole world has already understood this,” he added.
Qalibaf also warned that Iran is prepared for “all options,” saying opponents “will be surprised.”
The warning came after Trump rejected Iran’s latest response to a US proposal to end the war as “totally unacceptable.”
The UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has recorded extensive Israeli army activity over the last three days, according to a UN spokesperson.
"Between Friday and today, UNIFIL has continued to record extensive military activity across this area of operations," Farhan Haq said at a news conference.
Haq noted that "peacekeepers observed more than 1,296 trajectories or projectiles attributed to the Israeli Defense Forces and 64 trajectories or projectiles attributed to Hezbollah" during this period.
On movement restrictions, he said "incidents involving the denial of freedom of movement to UNIFIL peacekeepers continue to occur daily," adding that an Israeli army tank and bulldozer blocked UNIFIL personnel in Sector West on Saturday.
South Korea will participate in a multinational defense ministerial meeting on security in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday following a recent attack on a South Korean-operated cargo ship in the strategic waterway, local media reported, citing government officials.
Army Maj. Gen. Woo Kyung-suk, director general for policy planning at the Defense Ministry, will attend the virtual meeting co-chaired by Britain and France, Yonhap News Agency reported.
More than 40 countries are expected to join what officials describe as the first such high-level conference.
Australia announced new financial sanctions and travel bans on several Iranian individuals and entities, accusing them of involvement in human rights violations and activities.
Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in a statement that the measures target seven individuals and four entities connected to Iran’s security and financial networks.
"In January, the Iranian regime massacred thousands of its own citizens and carried out mass arrests of peaceful protesters, torturing detainees, subjecting them to forced confessions and preventing them from communicating with loved ones," she claimed. "The regime limited internet access to stop the world from learning of these atrocities."
news_share_descriptionsubscription_contact