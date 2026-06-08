Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Morning Briefing: June 8, 2026 Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Here's a rundown of all the news you need to start your Monday, including US President Donald Trump saying Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would have to accept any nuclear agreement Washington reaches with Tehran, Israel launching airstrikes on western and central Iran, and Iran saying its attacks on northern Israel were carried out in "self-defense.”

TOP STORIES

Netanyahu will have ‘no choice’ but to accept US deal with Iran, Trump says: Report

US President Donald Trump said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would have to accept any nuclear deal Washington reaches with Tehran, asserting that he alone controls American foreign policy decisions.

"He won't have any choice," Trump said in a telephone interview with the UK-based Financial Times. "I call the shots. I call all the shots. He doesn't call the shots."

Trump's remarks to the daily came after Iran launched ballistic missiles at targets in Israel in the most significant breach of a ceasefire reached in early April.

In earlier comments following the barrage, Trump told US broadcaster Fox News that he would instruct Netanyahu not to retaliate against Iran. Subsequent reporting by the news outlet Axios and Israeli media indicated that the two had concluded a phone conversation on the matter.

Israel launches strikes on western, central Iran

Israel launched airstrikes on western and central Iran as explosions were reported in several Iranian cities, according to Israeli and Iranian media reports.

The Israeli army claimed its air force struck military sites belonging to the “Iranian regime.”

Iranian state TV reported explosions in the capital Tehran as well as in Tabriz and Isfahan, while Tasnim News Agency reported blasts near the city of Karaj.

Iran says attacks on Israel were ‘self-defense,’ warns of ‘crushing’ response

Iran said its attacks on northern Israel were carried out in “self-defense” following repeated Israeli ceasefire violations and recent attacks targeting Lebanon and Iranian interests.

In a statement, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said the strikes were conducted under Tehran’s “legitimate right to self-defense” in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter.

The ministry accused Israel of repeatedly violating an April 8 ceasefire and escalating attacks against Lebanon and Iran, including through cooperation with the “terrorist US army” in recent attacks targeting Iranian ships and sites in southern Iran.

NEWS IN BRIEF

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Israel used air-launched ballistic missiles in attacks targeting sites inside the country.

Chinese President Xi Jinping left Beijing for a two-day state visit to North Korea, Xinhua News Agency reported.

A magnitude 8.2 earthquake struck Mindanao in the Philippines, said the German Research Centre for Geosciences.

Election authorities in Peru began tallying votes after polls closed in the country’s presidential runoff, with isolated irregularities reported at some polling stations in the capital Lima.

European security interests "must be safeguarded" in any deal for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, UK, French and German leaders said following talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in London.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan declared victory in parliamentary elections as vote counting continued across the country.

Iran closed the western section of its airspace until further notice after launching missile attacks on Israel, according to the country’s civil aviation authority.

Iraq and Syria announced temporary airspace restrictions amid renewed tensions between Iran and Israel.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held talks with Pakistan’s Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir to discuss regional developments following Iran’s missile response to Israel and the situation in Lebanon, according to Iran’s Islamic Students News Agency (ISNA).

Iran’s military said it targeted Israel’s Ramat David Airbase with ballistic missiles, describing the attack as a response to Israeli attacks against civilians in southern Lebanon and Beirut’s southern suburbs.

Iran launched missiles toward northern Israel in the first such bombardment since a fragile ceasefire in early April, amid escalation following Israeli attacks on the Lebanese capital Beirut.

US President Donald Trump urged Iran to return to negotiations following a missile strike on Israel, suggesting a final agreement could be reached within days.

Nine people sustained non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting near the hotel and training base selected for England’s World Cup preparations in Kansas City, Missouri, The Athletic reported.

US President Donald Trump praised Syria’s leadership for its efforts to restore stability, describing President Ahmad al-Sharaa as having done a "good job" in a short period of time.

Palestinian factions and mediators from Egypt, Qatar and Türkiye resumed talks in Cairo for a second day of consultations aimed at advancing the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement amid continued Israeli violations, according to media reports.

US President Donald Trump said Washington would ensure the destruction of Iran's enriched uranium regardless of whether a diplomatic agreement is reached.

ECONOMY & TECHNOLOGY

Israel’s Beirut strike activated 1st phase of broader response: Senior Iranian adviser

Israel’s strike on Beirut activated the “first phase” of a broader response by the resistance axis, a senior adviser to Iran’s supreme leader said.

In remarks carried by Iranian media, Ali Akbar Velayati said the current security stability in the Bab al-Mandab Strait should not lead Israel into a “miscalculation.”

“The resistance axis has the capability to shut both waterways. The choice is yours: stop the foolishness or enter a balanced equation involving the two straits,” he said, referring to the Strait of Hormuz.

Türkiye-backed zero waste projects create jobs, boost capacity abroad

Türkiye-backed zero waste projects are helping create jobs, build local capacity and turn waste into economic value in partner countries, speakers said at the Zero Waste Forum in Istanbul.

During the panel titled “How to Engage with the Zero Waste Approach in Development Cooperation: The TIKA Example,” speakers focused on translating waste policies into development outcomes through international cooperation.

Mert Yunus Balci, adviser to the president of Türkiye’s Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), said zero waste has become a key development tool amid rising global waste and shrinking aid budgets.

He said global waste is expected to rise from 2.1 to 3.8 billion tons by 2050, with much of the increase in the Global South.

Strait of Hormuz maritime trade bears heavy brunt during 100 days of Iran war

The Strait of Hormuz, a key chokepoint for global maritime trade, handled nearly 1,000 ships in the 100 days since the US-Israel-Iran war broke out in the region, marking a figure that the waterway would have seen in only a week under normal conditions.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow waterway at the mouth of the Gulf, connecting Middle Eastern oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) to global markets via the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean.

The chokepoint accounted for 20% of global daily oil consumption and LNG trade prior to Feb. 28, when the US and Israel preemptively attacked Iran and Tehran made subsequent retaliations, striking regional infrastructure.

The waterway also accounts for one-third of the seaborne fertilizer trade.