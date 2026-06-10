Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Morning Briefing: June 10, 2026 Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Here's a rundown of all the news you need to start your Wednesday, including the US carrying out strikes targeting parts of southern Iran, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard saying it launched retaliatory attacks on 21 American military targets at US air and naval bases across the region, and six nations imposing sanctions on networks financing and enabling Israeli occupiers' attacks in the West Bank.

TOP STORIES

US strikes hit southern Iran: Reports

US strikes targeted parts of southern Iran, with explosions and projectile strikes reported in several areas of Hormozgan province, according to Iranian media.

Tasnim News Agency reported that areas in Sirik, Qeshm Island and Minab came under attacks carried out by US fighter jets.

The agency said at least six explosions were heard in the targeted areas, while Iranian state TV confirmed that a projectile struck the city of Sirik.

Iranian state media later confirmed that several projectiles also struck Qeshm Island, though the exact nature of the impacts remained unclear.

The broadcaster also reported the activation of air defense systems in Bandar Abbas, Qeshm and Sirik.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says 21 US military targets hit across region

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said 21 American military targets at US air and naval bases across the region had come under attack.

In a statement, the IRGC said long-range missiles destroyed four major targets at the Al-Azraq base in Jordan, including hangars housing F-35 fighter jets and a command-and-control center.

The IRGC also said it launched a drone attack targeting the Ali Al Salem Base in Kuwait in response to what it described as American aggression.

The IRGC warned that its forces were fully prepared to deliver a “crushing and decisive” response to any new attack, adding that US forces would bear responsibility for the consequences.

Earlier, the IRGC also claimed that it shot down a US MQ-9 drone over Jam County in southern Bushehr province.

6 nations impose sanctions on networks financing, enabling occupiers' attacks in West Bank

The UK, Australia, Canada, France, New Zealand and Norway announced sanctions targeting networks "financing and enabling settler attacks" against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

The move came in response to record settlement expansion and rising Israeli occupiers' violence in the West Bank, according to multiple statements.

"With our British, Canadian, Australian, New Zealand and Norwegian partners, we are today imposing new sanctions against those responsible for intensifying colonization and violence in the West Bank," French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on the US social media platform X.

In a statement, the UK Foreign Office noted that the UK also firmly advises British businesses against activity in illegal Israeli settlements.

NEWS IN BRIEF

Kuwait’s army said its air defense systems intercepted “hostile” aerial targets amid escalating regional tensions.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed that it shot down a US MQ-9 drone over southern Bushehr province and launched a drone attack targeting the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.

Chinese President Xi Jinping thanked North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for the hospitality shown during his recent state visit to North Korea, describing the trip as a success and a milestone in bilateral relations, state-run media reported.

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth will visit the US base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba and US Central Command (CENTCOM) headquarters in the US state of Florida to engage with troops, the Pentagon said.

One person was shot dead and more than 50 protesters were arrested during fresh demonstrations in the central Kenyan town of Nanyuki against the construction of a US-backed Ebola quarantine facility at Laikipia Air Base, police and witnesses said.

Italy’s foreign minister condemned “unacceptable” remarks by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who attacked Rome after learning he was under investigation over the treatment of activists detained during seizure of a Gaza-bound aid flotilla.

Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan, who was denied entry into the US to officiate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, returned to his home country from Istanbul.

Heavy clashes erupted between Yemeni government forces and Houthi fighters in the western province of Hodeidah, Yemen’s state television reported.

The US House of Representatives passed a $69.5 billion budget reconciliation package to fund Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol through 2029.

US Vice President JD Vance said Iran is not "stalling" nuclear deal negotiations and that a deal could be reached within days or potentially months.

China said the use of military force by the US, Israel and Iran has “proven” that it cannot solve any problem, stressing a diplomatic solution to disputes.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas unveiled a proposed new package of sanctions against Russia, targeting banks, weapons manufacturers, oil traders, refineries and crypto operators in third countries as the bloc seeks to further weaken Moscow's ability to finance the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Iran’s Sports and Youth Minister Ahmad Donyamali called on the US to treat Iran’s national football team with respect and provide appropriate hosting during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

US President Donald Trump downplayed an alleged Iranian attack that downed an American helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz, characterizing the incident as “not a big deal.”

BUSINESS & ECONOMY

Oil prices fall over 5% after Israel-Iran halt attacks, easing supply fears

Oil prices fell sharply after Israel and Iran agreed to halt attacks following a renewed escalation in hostilities, easing immediate concerns over supply disruptions in the Middle East.

International benchmark Brent crude declined 5% to around $90 per barrel, its lowest level since March, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell over 5% to around $86.40 per barrel.

The drop came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would pause strikes while warning that it would respond to any further attacks from Tehran. Iranian media reported a similar stance, signaling a temporary halt in mutual attacks.

US energy secretary says energy flows may take 'many months' to normalize

US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright said it could take "many months" for energy flows disrupted by the US-Israeli war against Iran to return to normal.

"It's many months to get back to normal flows of energy," Wright said at the Atlantic Council Energy Forum in Washington, DC, noting that disruptions extend beyond oil and gas to include exports of sulfur, helium, lubricants and other critical products flowing through the region.

“We've seen how robust a modern economy is, that it's absorbed these blows not with no impact, but with much more modest impact than was expected,” he added.

