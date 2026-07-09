Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Morning Briefing: July 9, 2026 Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Here's a rundown of all the news you need to start your Thursday, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan saying the NATO summit in Ankara concluded “successfully,” US President Donald Trump formally notifying Congress of his administration's intent to rescind Syria's designation as a state sponsor of terrorism, and Trump hailing Türkiye’s president as "a great leader" and describing the NATO summit as "very successful."

TOP STORIES

President Erdogan says NATO summit 'successfully' concluded, highlights Türkiye's defense capabilities

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the 2026 NATO summit in the capital Ankara concluded "successfully," describing it as a "historic" gathering that will help shape the alliance's future at a time of heightened security challenges across the Euro-Atlantic region.

"We have successfully concluded our NATO summit, which we hosted in our country for the second time in 22 years and for the first time in our capital, Ankara," Erdogan said at a news conference following the conclusion of the summit.

He said the meeting came at a critical moment for Euro-Atlantic security and would have lasting significance for the alliance.

Trump formally notifies Congress of intent to remove Syria from terrorism sponsor list

US President Donald Trump has formally notified Congress of his administration's intent to rescind Syria's designation as a state sponsor of terrorism, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced.

"Today, President Trump informed Congress of his administration’s intent to rescind Syria’s designation as a State Sponsor of Terrorism (SST), following a 45-day pre-notification period. This is yet another historic step by President Trump to give the Syrian people a chance at greatness," Rubio said in a statement.

The move follows Trump's meeting with Syria's President Ahmad al-Sharaa on Wednesday in Ankara, where he said he intended to lift the designation.

Trump praises Turkish President Erdogan, calls NATO summit in Ankara 'success'

US President Donald Trump hailed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as "a great leader" and described the two-day NATO summit in Ankara as "very successful."

"We just concluded a very successful NATO summit here in Türkiye," Trump said at a news conference as the summit ended in the Turkish capital.

He thanked Erdogan for hosting the summit.

NEWS IN BRIEF

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces had begun a new round of strikes against Iran aimed at further degrading its ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Eight Iranian soldiers were killed in overnight US strikes in southern Iran, according to the state news agency IRNA.

Türkiye has played an active role in launching and sustaining dialogue between Somalia’s government and the opposition during a period of debate about the Constitution and electoral system, security sources said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani discussed regional developments, particularly recent events in the Strait of Hormuz, during a phone call.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during a NATO summit in Ankara.

At least 10 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire in the Gaza Strip in the latest violation of an ongoing ceasefire agreement, medical sources said.

Vice President JD Vance said the US would continue military strikes against Iran if it resumes attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, saying Tehran had violated an agreement to halt the actions.

Two people were killed in an Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon in a new violation of an ongoing ceasefire agreement between Beirut and Tel Aviv, according to Lebanese media.

Around 11 people remained trapped after a three-story building collapsed when a garbage "landslide" struck it in the western Indian state of Maharashtra amid heavy rain, according to media reports.

The US has begun returning aerial refueling aircraft to its bases in the Middle East amid rising tensions with Iran, as Israeli officials believe Washington would give a green light for Tel Aviv to resume attacks against Tehran, according to Israeli media.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz praised a high-profile gathering of allied leaders in Ankara, declaring the summit the dawn of a new era for NATO as European nations assume greater responsibility for their own defense.

Indonesia launched a manhunt for seven suspected separatists accused of killing a US pilot and setting fire to his civilian aircraft in the Papua region.

The UN's special representative on sexual violence in conflict said that verified cases of conflict-related sexual violence more than doubled worldwide in 2025 while affirming that “the true toll is far higher."

Iran accused the US of violating a framework agreement between the two countries, saying Washington's “unilateral” actions and attacks undermine their memorandum of understanding.

Pakistan urged the United States and Iran to refrain from actions that may undermine regional peace and stability.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said NATO is “stronger and more united” after leaders concluded their summit in Ankara, despite concerns that US President Donald Trump’s criticism of the alliance and disputes over defense spending could overshadow the meeting.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa in Ankara, with the leaders discussing bilateral relations and regional developments as Türkiye hosted the NATO summit.

The UN's humanitarian chief appealed for an additional $296 million to support earthquake survivors in Venezuela, warning of a $627 million funding gap two weeks after twin quakes struck the country.

ECONOMY & TECHNOLOGY

Türkiye's BIST 100 index down at midweek close

Türkiye's benchmark stock index ended at 14,189.96 points, down 2.12% from the previous close.

Starting the third transaction day of the week at 14,456.75 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index fell 307.41 points.

The index's lowest value during the day was 14,179.01, while its daily high was 14,461.56.



IMF cuts 2026 global growth forecast as Middle East war weighs on outlook

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) lowered its global growth forecast for 2026 to 3% from 3.1%, citing the impact of the Middle East war, elevated inflation pressures and risks from trade fragmentation.

In its updated World Economic Outlook report, titled “Global Economy at the Crosscurrents of War and Technology,” the IMF also raised its 2027 global growth forecast to 3.4% from 3.2%.

The Fund said the moderate slowdown reflects the effects of the Middle East war, partly offset by demand-driven momentum in the global technology cycle due to advances in artificial intelligence and wider adoption of the technology.

