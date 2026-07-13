Morning Briefing: July 13, 2026

Here’s a rundown of all the news you need to start your Monday, including the death of US Senator Lindsey Graham at 71, Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa's call for a "new chapter" as the country's new parliament convenes, and a fresh wave of US strikes targeting Iranian military sites, according to CENTCOM.
US Sen. Lindsey Graham died Saturday at the age of 71, his office said.
"On the evening of Saturday, July 11, US Senator Lindsey Graham passed away from a brief and sudden illness," his office said in a statement.
"Senator Graham's family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period," the statement added.
President Donald Trump said he ordered American flags across the US to be flown at half-staff in honor of the late senator.
Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa called for “a new chapter in the country’s history” as the newly elected parliament held its first session.
"Today, Syria is writing a new chapter in its history – one that reflects its civilization, values and heritage,” he said in an address to the People’s Assembly as cited by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).
"Together, let us build the history of a modern Syria," he added.
He urged lawmakers to make the parliament "a model of responsibility and competence" while promoting dialogue, the rule of law and respect for state institutions.
The US completed a new wave of offensive strikes against Iran, targeting dozens of military sites in an effort to degrade Iran's ability to continue attacking international shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, according to the United States Central Command (CENTCOM).
In a statement, CENTCOM said the operation struck "dozens of targets at multiple locations with precision munitions" as part of efforts to reduce Iran's capability to threaten maritime traffic in the strategic waterway.
According to CENTCOM, US forces targeted Iranian air-defense systems, coastal radar sites, missile and drone capabilities and small boats using fighter aircraft, naval vessels, one-way attack aerial drones, and for the first time, one-way attack sea drones.
Oil prices climbed and commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz slowed after renewed exchanges between the US and Iran heightened security risks in the vital energy corridor.
Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose about 3.5% to nearly $79 a barrel on Sunday, extending gains to roughly 9% above prewar levels, while vessel traffic through the strait fell sharply, according to maritime data firm Kpler. The company said only 22 ships transited the waterway on Thursday compared with more than 130 vessels per day before the conflict.
The escalation followed US strikes on about 140 targets in Iran after Tehran attacked a container ship in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran said it retaliated by targeting US positions in the region.
Syria will host its first business forum with the United States on Monday, marking another step toward restoring economic ties after Washington eased decades of sanctions.
The event, organized by the Ministry of Economy and Industry and the Syrian-American Business Council, will bring together government officials, investors and business leaders from both countries, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).
Discussions will focus on Syria’s economic recovery, reform plans and investment opportunities, with participants also expected to explore ways to expand private-sector cooperation.
SPORTS
Italy’s Jannik Sinner defeated Germany’s Alexander Zverev in four sets to hold onto the Wimbledon men’s singles title.
The world No. 1 recovered from losing the opening set to seal a 6-7 (7-9), 7-6 (7-2), 6-3, 6-4 victory at Centre Court.
The win resulted in Sinner's second consecutive Wimbledon crown and fifth Grand Slam singles title.
He entered the final as the defending champion and top seed, while Zverev was seeded second.
Turkish archer Mete Gazoz won the gold medal in the fourth stage of the Archery World Cup in Spain.
Gazoz faced Italy’s Mauro Nespoli in the men’s recurve final at the tournament in the capital Madrid, according to the Turkish Archery Federation.
The Turkish archer secured a 6-0 victory after winning the three sets 29-27, 30-25 and 26-25, finishing the Madrid leg of the World Cup on top.
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