Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Morning Briefing: July 13, 2026 Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Here’s a rundown of all the news you need to start your Monday, including the death of US Senator Lindsey Graham at 71, Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa's call for a "new chapter" as the country's new parliament convenes, and a fresh wave of US strikes targeting Iranian military sites, according to CENTCOM.

TOP STORIES

US Sen. Lindsey Graham dies at 71 after 'brief and sudden illness,' office says

US Sen. Lindsey Graham died Saturday at the age of 71, his office said.

"On the evening of Saturday, July 11, US Senator Lindsey Graham passed away from a brief and sudden illness," his office said in a statement.

"Senator Graham's family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period," the statement added.

President Donald Trump said he ordered American flags across the US to be flown at half-staff in honor of the late senator.

Sharaa calls for ‘new chapter’ in Syria’s history as new parliament convenes

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa called for “a new chapter in the country’s history” as the newly elected parliament held its first session.

"Today, Syria is writing a new chapter in its history – one that reflects its civilization, values and heritage,” he said in an address to the People’s Assembly as cited by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

"Together, let us build the history of a modern Syria," he added.

He urged lawmakers to make the parliament "a model of responsibility and competence" while promoting dialogue, the rule of law and respect for state institutions.

US completes new wave of strikes on Iran: CENTCOM

The US completed a new wave of offensive strikes against Iran, targeting dozens of military sites in an effort to degrade Iran's ability to continue attacking international shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, according to the United States Central Command (CENTCOM).

In a statement, CENTCOM said the operation struck "dozens of targets at multiple locations with precision munitions" as part of efforts to reduce Iran's capability to threaten maritime traffic in the strategic waterway.

According to CENTCOM, US forces targeted Iranian air-defense systems, coastal radar sites, missile and drone capabilities and small boats using fighter aircraft, naval vessels, one-way attack aerial drones, and for the first time, one-way attack sea drones.

NEWS IN BRIEF

Iran's top negotiator with the US, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said "the era of one-sided deals is OVER" amid escalating tensions with the US over the Strait of Hormuz.

Qatar's former Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani died at the age of 74, the country's Amiri Diwan announced.

Syria's newly formed parliament elected Abdul Hamid Aqil al-Awak as its speaker in its inaugural session, the first since the fall of the Assad regime in December 2024, marking the start of a new phase of institutional and constitutional governance in the country.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an immediate end to attacks in the Gulf and urged Iran and the US to resume negotiations as military tensions escalate across the region.

At least 27 people were killed and 63 injured, including 22 critically, after a fire tore through a crowded pub in Bangkok's Chatuchak district shortly before midnight, Thai authorities said.

The death toll from Venezuela’s twin earthquakes has risen to 4,490, a senior official said.

Thirty tons of humanitarian aid sent from Türkiye aboard two military cargo aircraft arrived in Venezuela following the devastating earthquakes that struck the country.

One person was killed and four others were injured in a US strike targeting an agricultural water pumping station in Iran’s southwestern Khuzestan province, according to a provincial official.

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province, killing a hospital patient during an evacuation and damaging homes and public buildings, said local authorities.

A Sudanese anti-terrorism court sentenced Rapid Support Forces (RSF) leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, widely known as Hemedti, to death in absentia over the killing of former West Darfur Governor Khamis Abdallah Abakar.

US Sen. Mitch McConnell said he is recovering at a rehabilitation center after a recent fall and a "mild case of pneumonia," adding that he will not return to the Senate floor until doctors determine he is ready.

Israeli authorities are advancing a new plan to establish a large settlement neighborhood inside the Palestinian neighborhood of Umm Lison in occupied East Jerusalem, an Israeli rights group warned.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will visit wildfire-hit areas of Almeria on Monday after authorities stabilized the Los Gallardos blaze which killed 12 people and forced mass evacuations, local media reported.

Top diplomats from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) called for “concrete actions” to reduce violence in Myanmar during their first meeting with the country's foreign minister since the 2021 military coup.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said Russian air defenses repelled a massive drone attack on the Russian capital over the past 24 hours.

Heavy monsoon rains over the past week have killed at least 51 people in southeastern Bangladesh, said the Disaster Management and Relief Ministry.

Ukraine’s prime minister confirmed that she is stepping down, shortly after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced plans to reshuffle the government and replace the current Cabinet.

Pope Leo XIV warned that “winds of war” are once again blowing across the Middle East, Ukraine and other parts of the world, urging continued efforts toward dialogue and diplomacy.

BUSINESS & ECONOMY

Oil rises, shipping in Strait of Hormuz slows after renewed US-Iran attacks

Oil prices climbed and commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz slowed after renewed exchanges between the US and Iran heightened security risks in the vital energy corridor.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose about 3.5% to nearly $79 a barrel on Sunday, extending gains to roughly 9% above prewar levels, while vessel traffic through the strait fell sharply, according to maritime data firm Kpler. The company said only 22 ships transited the waterway on Thursday compared with more than 130 vessels per day before the conflict.

The escalation followed US strikes on about 140 targets in Iran after Tehran attacked a container ship in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran said it retaliated by targeting US positions in the region.

Syria to host 1st US business forum after sanctions eased

Syria will host its first business forum with the United States on Monday, marking another step toward restoring economic ties after Washington eased decades of sanctions.

The event, organized by the Ministry of Economy and Industry and the Syrian-American Business Council, will bring together government officials, investors and business leaders from both countries, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

Discussions will focus on Syria’s economic recovery, reform plans and investment opportunities, with participants also expected to explore ways to expand private-sector cooperation.

SPORTS

Jannik Sinner beats Alexander Zverev to hold onto Wimbledon men’s singles title

Italy’s Jannik Sinner defeated Germany’s Alexander Zverev in four sets to hold onto the Wimbledon men’s singles title.

The world No. 1 recovered from losing the opening set to seal a 6-7 (7-9), 7-6 (7-2), 6-3, 6-4 victory at Centre Court.

The win resulted in Sinner's second consecutive Wimbledon crown and fifth Grand Slam singles title.

He entered the final as the defending champion and top seed, while Zverev was seeded second.

Türkiye’s Mete Gazoz wins gold at Archery World Cup in Madrid

Turkish archer Mete Gazoz won the gold medal in the fourth stage of the Archery World Cup in Spain.

Gazoz faced Italy’s Mauro Nespoli in the men’s recurve final at the tournament in the capital Madrid, according to the Turkish Archery Federation.

The Turkish archer secured a 6-0 victory after winning the three sets 29-27, 30-25 and 26-25, finishing the Madrid leg of the World Cup on top.

