Turkish stock exchange up at Thursday's open BIST 100 index gains around 25 points

Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened on Thursday at 13,728.70, up 0.19%, or 25.57 points, from the previous close.

On Wednesday, the BIST 100 rose 0.11% to close at 13,703.13 points, with a daily transaction volume of 199.1 billion Turkish liras ($4.18 billion).

As of 10 am (0700GMT), exchange rates stood at 47.5950 Turkish liras to the US dollar, 55.0730 to the euro, and 64.2060 to the British pound.

The price of an ounce of gold was $4,254.15, while Brent crude oil futures traded at $79.63 per barrel.