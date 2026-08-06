Israeli army demolishes shops, tightens restrictions near Qalandia refugee camp amid ongoing raids Israel's incursions in Palestinian refugee camp, near occupied East Jerusalem, continue since early Wednesday

The Israeli army on Thursday began demolishing commercial shops near the Qalandia Palestinian refugee camp, north of occupied East Jerusalem, while tightening military restrictions in the area.

The developments come amid the army's ongoing attacks in the camp for a second consecutive day.

Since early morning, the Israeli army has announced through loudspeakers a curfew in the town of Kafr Aqab, and closed all intersections and roads leading to Jerusalem, including Al-Ma'had Street, amid a heavy military deployment and tightened security measures, according to statements by Jerusalem Governorate.

The Israeli army did not immediately comment on the demolitions or the military measures in the area.

The demolitions come as the Israeli army continues its second day of operations in the Qalandiya refugee camp, where it has carried out widespread house raids, arrests, assaults on Palestinian residents, and converted homes into military outposts.

Mohammad Aslan, head of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO)-affiliated Qalandia Refugee Camp Popular Services Committee, told Anadolu earlier in the day that the situation inside the camp was "extremely difficult."

Aslan added that during the raids, three people sustained serious injuries as a result of severe beatings, including one person who suffered a skull fracture, as well as over 60 people who suffered from tear gas inhalation.

The Israeli army launched a large-scale military operation early Wednesday in the Qalandiya refugee camp and the nearby town of Kafr Aqab, north of occupied East Jerusalem.

Israeli forces carry out near-daily raids across cities and towns in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

Since the start of Israel's genocidal war on the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, 2023, the Israeli army and occupiers have intensified their attacks across the occupied West Bank, killing at least 1,182 Palestinians, injuring around 13,000 others, and arresting nearly 24,000 people.

Israel's attacks have also included the demolition of homes and facilities, the burning of mosques, the bulldozing of agricultural land, preventing farmers from accessing their land, forced displacement of Palestinians, and the expansion of illegal settlements on Palestinian territory.