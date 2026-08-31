Morning Briefing: Aug. 31, 2026

Here’s a rundown of all the news you need to start your Monday, including US forces striking Iran’s Larak Island, Iran saying the attack killed and injured several fighters and civilians and then vowing retaliation, and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) saying it had struck two US airbases in Jordan with ballistic missiles in response to the US attack.
US forces conducted a targeted strike against two Iranian launchers on Larak Island on Sunday after observing preparations to deploy rockets carrying sea mines, a US official told Axios.
The operation targeted systems intended to launch explosives into the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most critical oil transit point, which narrows to just 39 kilometers (24 miles) between Larak and Oman’s Great Quoin Island.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Sunday that the US attack on Larak Island killed and injured several of its fighters and citizens, vowing a response and “punishment of the aggressor.”
In a statement, the IRGC’s public relations department accused the US of carrying out an “aggressive” attack on the island.
“The American-Zionist enemy, once again driven by its inability to resolve its internal problems and its declining credibility among countries in the region, and in an attempt to revive its sinister role and justify its actions before public opinion, carried out an act of aggression targeting Larak Island, killing and injuring a number of our fighters and citizens,” it said.
Iran early Monday fired missiles from multiple locations across the country toward targets in the region, state television reported.
Iran’s Press TV also reported missile fire directed toward US vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, without providing further details.
The IRGC said early Monday that it had struck two US air bases in Jordan with ballistic missiles in retaliation for the US strike on Iran’s Larak Island. Later in the day, the IRGC said it had also shot down a US MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Strait of Hormuz, causing the aircraft to crash into the waters of the Persian Gulf, while also launching dozens of explosive drones at US troops and helicopters stationed at Al Minhad Air Base in the United Arab Emirates.
Iranian state television separately reported explosions in the southern city of Sirik, saying they may be linked to Iranian attacks in the Strait of Hormuz.
On US social media platform X, senior Iranian lawmaker Ebrahim Azizi warned: “Retaliation is coming; just run!”
US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Washington will utilize its newly secured control over Venezuelan oil to refill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), the nation's emergency crude oil supply stored in underground salt caverns in Texas and Louisiana.
“One of the things I am going to do with the Venezuelan oil is fill up the Strategic National Reserves which, because of Sleepy (former President) Joe Biden, has been virtually emptied,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.
Trump claimed on Sunday that Canadian businesses are rapidly relocating to the US as trade hostilities between the two neighboring nations intensify.
“Canadian businesses are pouring into the United States. We want to make our own cars, etc. That’s what’s going to happen,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.
He asserted that Canada has been “ripping us off for years” and vowed that the current economic relationship would be fundamentally altered.
Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed to boost Pakistani agricultural and food exports to the oil-rich kingdom up to $3 billion within the next two years, a joint statement said Sunday.
According to a statement, the agreement was reached after talks between Saudi Arabia’s Agriculture Ministry and Pakistan’s Food Security Ministry, at the initiative of Premier Shehbaz Sharif.
The development comes after a Saudi delegation led by Environment, Water and Agriculture Minister Abdulrahman A. Alfadley visited Islamabad last week. The Pakistani side was led by National Food Security and Research Minister Rana Tanvir Hussain.
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