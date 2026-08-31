Allegations that doors were locked and that the captain fled the vessel will be investigated thoroughly, says Transportation Minister Erhan Arikli

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus to investigate passengers’ claims over deadly ship capsizing Allegations that doors were locked and that the captain fled the vessel will be investigated thoroughly, says Transportation Minister Erhan Arikli

Allegations raised by passengers following a ship capsizing on Sunday off the coast of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) that killed eight people will be investigated, said a senior TRNC official.

Speaking to Anadolu, TRNC Public Works and Transport Minister Erhan Arikli said Sunday that all claims made by passengers concerning the vessel, which capsized off the Port of Kyrenia, would be examined.

He said allegations that doors were locked and that the captain fled the vessel would be investigated thoroughly.

Arikli said the Public Works and Transport Ministry would launch a separate investigation from a police probe, adding that its findings concerning the vessel’s documents, seaworthiness, port permits, and safety measures would be made public.

He also said the ship’s captain and seven crew members are in custody.

Survivors said the vessel began taking on water shortly after leaving the port and alleged that crew members failed to heed their warnings.

Ship capsized off Kyrenia

The high-speed passenger ferry Filo Jet, operating between Kyrenia in the TRNC and the Port of Tasucu in Mersin, Türkiye, began taking on water from its bow shortly after departing Kyrenia around midday.

The vessel capsized while attempting to return to Kyrenia.

Of the 267 people aboard — 259 passengers and eight crew members — 241 were rescued and eight were killed.

Search and rescue operations, including helicopters and specialized personnel, are continuing for 18 missing people.

Involved in the efforts are the TRNC Security Forces Command, Coast Guard Command, Civil Defense Organization and Police General Directorate, with support from Türkiye’s Coast Guard Command, Naval Forces Command, and Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).